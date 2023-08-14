Britain should welcome international students who want to study here – Ucas boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain should welcome international students who want to study here – Ucas boss

By Press Association
The cohort of students who are currently awaiting their A-level results did not take GCSE exams (Alamy/PA)
Britain should welcome international students who want to take undergraduate degrees in the UK, the head of the higher education admissions service has said.

Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said around 13% of placed applicants are overseas students and she does not expect that percentage “to change hugely” on A-level results day on Thursday.

Her comments come amid warnings that British students could lose out to international applicants in the competition for places at top universities this summer.

During a webinar hosted by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) think tank, Ms Marchant said: “We need to be welcoming to those undergraduate international students who want to come and study here.”

She added: “You’re competing in a global market so actually just keeping an eye on market share versus Australia, Canada and the US.”

In England, university tuition fees for undergraduate students from the UK are capped at £9,250 a year.

But universities can charge overseas students significantly higher tuition fees.

Last year, the overall entry rate for UK 18-year-olds was 37.5%.

She added: “Certainly we see around 13% of placed students are international students. We know it is absolutely pivotal to diversity at institutions and on courses. And broadly that percentage we don’t expect to change hugely come Thursday or the end of the cycle in October either.”

When asked whether more universities are only opening courses in clearing to international students this year rather than domestic students, Ms Marchant said: “It is broadly consistent with previous years.”

She added: “I think that the proof in the pudding in terms of competition probably will come on Thursday afternoon as some of those courses are taken out of clearing as they get filled up.”

The cohort of students who are currently awaiting their A-level results did not take GCSE exams and were awarded results determined by their teachers in 2021 – which was a record year for top grades.

In England, Ofqual has said this year’s national A-level results will be lower than last year but they are expected to be similar to those before the pandemic.

Speaking during the webinar on Monday, Ms Marchant said she had “sympathy” for this year’s cohort.

She said: “These are individuals who haven’t gone through an external exam before so of course there is going to be a level of anxiety when it comes to Thursday.”

In the week that students across England, Northern Ireland and Wales find out their results, the Ucas chief said it is “very easy” to over-predict grades.

Ms Marchant said: “We’re looking into how we can help schools and colleges just in terms of understanding how accurate they are with predicted grades.

“Because just looking at those year on year and how accurate they can be is something that I think we at Ucas, but the sector at large, need to keep an eye on.

“It’s very easy, I think, to over-predict but we need to be giving data to schools and colleges to get as accurate as possible around that.”