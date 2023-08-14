Conservatives’ health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane will run to be MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Conservatives’ health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane will run to be MP

By Press Association
Dr Sandesh Gulhane is the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dr Sandesh Gulhane is the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane will run to be an MP at the next general election.

The MSP has been chosen as the Tories’ candidate for East Renfrewshire, which is currently held by the SNP’s Kirsten Oswald.

Elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021 as an MSP for the Glasgow region, he continues to work part-time as a GP.

Dr Gulhane urged those who wanted to unseat the SNP to back his party.

He said: “I was delighted to be selected by local members to stand in East Renfrewshire at the general election and I am going to fight hard on their behalf to win the seat back from the SNP.

“Elections have always been close here and one thing is clear: only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives in East Renfrewshire can unseat the warring and scandal-ridden SNP. A vote for anyone else risks letting them back in.

“The people of East Renfrewshire want, and deserve, an MP focused on their real priorities – like the global cost-of-living crisis and public services – rather than one obsessed with pushing for another divisive independence referendum.”

He added: “As a practising NHS GP, I understand the priorities of local people and I have a proven track record of working hard on the issues that matter to them.

“In the Scottish Parliament, I have held the SNP-Green Government to account over its shambolic management of our NHS, which people across Scotland rely on every day.”

The Tories’ Paul Masterton won in East Renfrewshire at the 2017 election before the SNP took the seat in 2019.

Ms Oswald secured a majority of 5,426, as Labour came in third with 12.4% of the vote.