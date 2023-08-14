Government ‘must support health service’ to deliver Major Conditions Strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘must support health service’ to deliver Major Conditions Strategy

By Press Association
An expert warned the Government must support the health service to deliver its Major Conditions Strategy effectively (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Government must provide the health service with more support to fulfil its ambition of extending healthy life expectancy and reducing premature death, an expert has warned.

It comes after the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) published an interim report on its Major Conditions Strategy, a five-year blueprint to help manage six disease groups more effectively and tackle health inequality.

The groups are cancer, cardiovascular disease – including stroke and diabetes – musculoskeletal conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health conditions and dementia.

The Government said the illnesses “account for over 60% of ill health and early death in England”, while patients with two or more conditions account for about 50% of hospital admissions, outpatient visits and primary care consultations.

By 2035, two-thirds of adults over 65 are expected to be living with two or more conditions, while 17% could have four or more.

Sally Gainsbury, Nuffield Trust senior policy analyst, said the Government is right to focus on the six conditions, but “will need to shift more of its focus towards primary prevention, early diagnosis and symptom management”.

She added: “What’s less clear is how Government will support health and care systems to do this in the context of severe pressures on staff and other resources, as well as a political culture that tends to place far more focus on what happens inside hospitals than what happens in community healthcare services, GP practices and pharmacies.

“This initiative is both long overdue and its emphasis has shifted over time. The Major Conditions Strategy is being developed in place of a White Paper on health inequalities originally promised over 18 months ago.

“While the strategy’s six major conditions are also those conditions which form the immediate drivers of health inequalities in England, a perennial problem in healthcare – as with other public services – is that those who need help the most are often the least likely to access it.”

Public sector pay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The DHSC made a call for evidence for the Major Conditions Strategy in May and Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the “wide-ranging engagement has provided food for thought”.

He wrote: “We have heard how our citizens are not always empowered to live as healthily as they could, how people can find it difficult to navigate a fragmented system and that our present services are not always well placed to support people with more than one risk or condition.

“This means that support and care can be disjointed, waits are longer than they need to be, prescriptions interact unhelpfully and individuals living with long-term conditions can lack the ongoing help they need.”

The report said the Government will use its findings to develop its final strategy into 2024, adding that it recognises “that difficult choices will have to be made” about where efforts are prioritised.

Jacob Lant, chief executive of charity National Voices, said the strategy “has the opportunity to transform the healthcare system”.

“We’ve been encouraged by how far the Government has shown willingness to listen and respond to challenge from the voluntary and community sector on the Major Conditions Strategy during its early development.

“We now need the final version to clearly lay out achievable short and long-term goals which have been designed in conjunction with the people and communities it aims to help.”