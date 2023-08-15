Scottish unemployment figure up by 24,000 over three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish unemployment figure up by 24,000 over three months

By Press Association
There were 2,652,000 Scots in work, according to the ONS (Alamy/PA)
Scotland’s unemployment rate has jumped to 4.0% as new figures showed a rise in the number of people out of work.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 109,000 people aged 16 and over were out of work over the period April to June – up by 24,000 on the first three months of the year.

There were 2,652,000 Scots in work, down by 31,000 on the January to March figures.

Scotland’s employment rate now stands at 74.2% – lower than the corresponding rate of 75.7% for the UK as a whole.

While Tuesday’s data showed a rise of 0.9 percentage points in the unemployment rate in Scotland compared with the previous quarter, the proportion of people who were out of work was lower than the national UK figure.

Across the UK as a whole, the unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, with was also the figure for England. In Wales, the unemployment rate was 4.8% and 2.7% in Northern Ireland.

Neil Gray, the Wellbeing Economy Secretary for the Scottish Government, said the rise in the jobless rate “reflects the challenges facing the economy amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, compounded by still high inflation and interest rates”.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said industries including hospitality and agriculture were still ‘facing recruitment challenges’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “The Scottish Government is committed to supporting more people into work – including those with a disability, health conditions and caring responsibilities – through employability and skills support, as well as improved access to flexible working.”

The Government’s New Deal For Business Group has a focus on helping people who face barriers to work, while the Fair Work Action Plans aims to support “more diverse and inclusive workplaces”, Mr Gray said.

He added that industries including hospitality and agriculture were still “facing recruitment challenges”, and as a result an “urgent reassessment of UK Government immigration policy is necessary to increase access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to prosper”.

Mr Gray said : “With full powers over migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges, many of which have been caused by the end of free movement and the Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK Government.”

UK Employment Minister Guy Opperman, speaking during a visit to Scotland, said the jobs market was “resilient”.

Mr Opperman said: “As I’ve seen in Aberdeen and Shetland this week, the Scottish jobs market remains resilient with payroll employment levels at a record high.

“The UK Government is committed to helping people move into work and upskill in every corner of the UK. That’s why a fortnight ago we announced a new carbon capture facility in Aberdeenshire – placing Scottish jobs and businesses at the centre of our green energy goals and plans to grow the economy.”