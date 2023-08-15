Migrants could return to Bibby Stockholm in next few days, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Migrants could return to Bibby Stockholm in next few days, says minister

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge is docked at Portland Port in Dorset (James Manning/PA)
Asylum seekers could return to the Bibby Stockholm barge within days, a health minister said as he claimed the discovery of Legionella bacteria on the vessel was a “teething issue”.

Will Quince said the migrants will only return to the barge, moored in Portland Port, Dorset, if it is safe to do so.

He also defended the Government’s efforts to forge international deals on tackling the migrant crisis after reports that the European Union has told the UK it is not willing to negotiate an agreement to return people who arrive on small boats.

Asylum seekers were placed on board the Bibby Stockholm on Monday last week, but were removed on Friday after tests revealed Legionella – the bacteria which can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires’ disease.

Migrant accommodation
The Bibby Stockholm is intended to house around 500 migrants but the plan has been beset with problems and delays (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Quince told LBC Radio: “Of course public health and safety is key, but we hope in the next few days we will be able to start getting people on to the Bibby Stockholm.

“It is absolutely the right thing to do but public health and safety is always our paramount concern.”

He told TalkTV the Government remains committed to the plan to use the barge and other vessels like it, adding: “I think with Bibby Stockholm there was certainly a teething issue there.

“But we are absolutely determined to stick to the plan because we know that deterrence is working.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and The Times reported that Brussels has rebuffed calls for a returns agreement.

It would mean the UK is unlikely to be able to send people arriving on small boats across the Channel back to France in the near future.

Rishi Sunak has pushed for a bilateral returns agreement with Paris but French President Emmanuel Macron believes any deal must be at an EU level.

A leaked memo reported by the two newspapers suggests such a pact is not being entertained by Brussels, which is dealing with its own internal rows over migration and refugee returns reforms.

Mr Quince highlighted an agreement with Turkey to tackle criminal gangs, the French arrangement on preventing crossings, and the Albania returns deal as examples of measures the Government has put in place internationally.

He told Sky News: “If you look at the arrangements that we do have with Turkey, with Albania, and indeed with the French, they are starting to bear fruit and then, more widely, if you look at the deterrent factor, again that is making a difference.”

The UK Government said it “remains open” to working towards a UK-EU returns accord, with Brexit having taken London out of the Dublin Agreement that currently allows for member states to return refugees.

UK-France summit
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, has insisted any returns deal must be UK-EU wide (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Times suggested any Brussels deal would likely come with the condition that Britain shares in Europe’s effort to resettle hundreds of thousands of migrants entering the EU through irregular means, including migrants arriving by boat to Italy or Greece.

But, citing leaked Cabinet Office notes, the newspaper said a senior aide to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had rejected negotiations on fresh terms following a push by Mr Sunak during talks at the Council of Europe in Iceland in May.

German politician Bjoern Siebert, Ms von der Leyen’s head of cabinet, is said to have told Sir Tim Barrow, the UK’s national security adviser and a former ambassador to the EU, that the “commission is not open to a UK-EU readmissions agreement”.

The commission reportedly disputes this version of events.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We remain open to working with the EU to take forward negotiations on a UK-EU returns deal, as part of our international efforts to tackle illegal migration and to crack down on these exploitative gangs.

“We are in regular conversations with our European counterparts on a range of issues relating to migration and asylum.

“We agreed with members of the Calais Group of Northern European nations to work towards an EU-UK co-operation agreement on migration in a joint statement at the group’s December 8, 2022 meeting.”