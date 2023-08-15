A&E waiting time performance down from previous week

Scotland’s accident and emergency waiting time performance declined in early August, with 66.5% of those who attended emergency departments being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The latest weekly figure is down from 69.0% the previous week.

Public Health Scotland’s data also gave performance figures for all A&E sites during the month of June.

During this month, performance against the four-hour standard was at 72.6%, with a total of 137,183 unplanned attendances in A&E.

The Scottish Government said it is ‘determined to see improvement’ in A&E performance (PA)

For the week ending August 6, there were 25,123 unplanned attendances at emergency departments.

Some 16,697, or 66.5%, were seen, resulting in a subsequent admission, transfer or discharge within four hours.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are determined to see improvement in emergency department performance and continue to work closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.

“Performance is still not where it needs to be and there is continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance, which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”