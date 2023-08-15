Sunak shakes off Taylor Swift question as he gets back to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak shakes off Taylor Swift question as he gets back to work

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak returned to work with a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak said he was “back at work, focusing on the things that matter to people” after a US holiday which reportedly included a Taylor Swift concert.

The Prime Minister swerved a question on whether he was a Swiftie following his return from a “really nice holiday” in California.

Downing Street did not deny reports that Mr Sunak attended a Swift concert in Los Angeles and took part in a cycling class set to the Shake It Off singer’s music.

NHS funding
But on a visit to a hospital in Buckinghamshire,  Mr Sunak declined to say whether he was a “Swiftie” – as devoted fans of the star are known.

Laughing off the question, he said: “I was very lucky to have a really nice holiday over the past week.

“I spent a lot of time with my kids.

“But I’m back at work, focusing on the things that matter to people and that is about ensuring the NHS has the investment it needs now so it can perform well in the winter and get the care we need.

“It is about ensuring we can make progress on stopping the boats and crucially it is about halving inflation so we can ease the burden on the cost of living.

“Those are the things I’m focused on.”

Rishi Sunak on holiday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak, Akshata Murty and Krishna Sunak pictured in Santa Monica, California, during their summer holiday (Emma McIntyre/PA)

Tickets to Swift’s Eras world tour are like gold dust for fans but reports from the US suggested Mr Sunak was at one of the sold-out Los Angeles gigs during his California vacation.

Earlier in his holiday, a fellow SoulCycle participant said Mr Sunak was at the Swift-themed indoor cycling session.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras tour (Doug Peters/PA)

Mr Sunak, who visited California with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, is known to favour cycle classes as a way of keeping fit.

The Prime Minister’s predecessor Liz Truss is a Swiftie and was once photographed alongside the star.

During the occasionally bitter 2022 Tory leadership contest, Mr Sunak said: “I agree with Liz on far more than we disagree on – and I don’t just mean our shared love for Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift.”