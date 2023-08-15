Outcomes for looked after children improved last year, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Outcomes for looked after children improved last year, report finds

By Press Association
Attainment of looked after pupils was tracked (David Jones/PA)
Attainment of looked after pupils was tracked (David Jones/PA)

Educational outcomes for looked after children improved in the most recent year’s data, but large gaps with pupils as a whole remain.

A Scottish Government report noted that school leaver attainment of at least SCQF level 4 was at 78.3% among looked after children for the year to July 2022 – up from 70.9% the previous year.

During the same period, 96.4% of all pupils leaving school received this level of qualification.

Looked after children are defined as those who are in the care of a local authority – including residential care, foster care or being looked after at home.

An estimated 1,068 young people who left school in 2021/22 had been looked after at some point between August 2021 and July 2022.

They represent 1.9% of all 55,237 school leavers in 2021/22.

The Scottish Government report noted there was a decline in looked after children who were in a “positive destination” after school – at 84.8% down from 86.0% the previous year.

Experimental statistics into the education of children who were looked after at certain points in their childhood were also released for the first time.

This allowed the journeys of care-experienced children to be tracked since 2008/09.

The report said: “In 2021/22, a higher proportion of leavers who experienced care since turning five achieved higher SCQF levels compared to school leavers who experienced care since turning 12, and school leavers looked after within the year.

“However, their attainment is still lower than that of all school leavers.”

Over the last 10 years, the proportion of looked after children attaining at least SCQF level 4 has risen.