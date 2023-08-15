Electric car race gave Scotland’s economy £31m boost, figures show

An electric car race held in a former coalmine gave Scotland’s economy a £31 million boost, according to YouGov.

Extreme E’s Hydro X Prix was held in the former open-cast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway, which will be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) plant and wind farm.

The off-road rally in May promoted electric vehicles, and bosses hope it could return to Scotland next year.

An Economic Impact Study carried out by YouGov showed it contributed a £31.06 million total economic boost to Scotland, including through tourism.

Organisers worked to target the impact of climate change on salmon stocks, using sensors to monitor acidity and pollution in the River Nith, and planted more than 1,000 native trees in the region.

The championship was attended by Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan, and Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

Extreme E during the Scotland X-Prix (Handout/PA)

Ali Russell, managing director at Extreme E, said: “The YouGov Sport Report Economic Impact Study for the Hydro X Prix illustrates the positive financial impact an Extreme E race has had on Scotland, particular to the local economy, which is very satisfying.

“We are hugely proud that the Hydro X Prix achieved such impactful economic results, and delivered so many wider benefits to the country as a whole.

“Holding an international motorsport event in Scotland, while raising awareness of the country and Extreme E’s shared commitments to sustainability, renewable energy initiatives and e-mobility, was an ambitious project, but one in which we were able to deliver successfully.

“Extreme E has asked for a discussion with the government about the possibility of the race returning to Scotland next year.

“Although other countries are interested in securing a race, this Scottish location is very special and, with some modest investment from government, we could repeat this incredible event.”

Ms McAllan said: “As an off-road rally series which focuses on the promotion of electric vehicles and clean energy innovations, the former mine was the perfect natural amphitheatre to showcase the necessary industry transition to move from fossil fuels to clean energy futures, and the central role Scotland wants to play in that just transition.

“As part of its environmental legacy initiative, the all-electric off-road racing series began a multi-stage project to mitigate the effects of climate change on local salmon stocks.

“Partnering with the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board, the aim is to reverse the impact of climate change through community engagement, education, and the application of science.”

Mr Jack said: “Scotland’s green energy potential is at the heart of the UK Government’s plans to deliver energy security, drive investment and grow the economy by developing clean domestic power sources.

“From the carbon capture sector where we are progressing at pace and investing up to £20 billion to help decarbonise our industries, to offshore wind, funding for low carbon hydrogen projects, and making the Contracts for Difference round an annual event, Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs.

“I’m also pleased that Extreme E is helping the long-term transformation of the River Nith area that will help protect wild Atlantic salmon stocks.”