Councils failing to tackle anti-social behaviour, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Councils failing to tackle anti-social behaviour, watchdog finds

By Press Association
A watchdog found anti-social behaviour complaints are often not dealt with properly by councils (Alamy/PA)
A watchdog found anti-social behaviour complaints are often not dealt with properly by councils (Alamy/PA)

Councils are too often leaving anti-social behaviour unchecked, a watchdog has found as it criticised a failure to tackle incidents including a neighbour’s 13-hour house party and another where a man had tennis balls thrown at him.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said it had “frequently” found councils across England were failing to grasp the problems caused by anti-social behaviour as well as their own powers to address it.

In a report published on Wednesday, it said it had upheld nearly three-quarters (74%) of the cases it has investigated in the past year – ranging from low-level issues such as dog fouling and inconsiderate parking to more serious sustained harassment and intimidation.

In one case a man complained to his local council about a neighbour who left bagged dog faeces outside his kitchen window in a bin until collection day, shouted abuse at him, threw tennis balls at him and physically assaulted him.

One neighbour complained about a 13-hour house party but was told his case did not meet the council's criteria (Alamy/PA)
One neighbour complained about a 13-hour house party but was told his case did not meet the council’s criteria for action (Alamy/PA)

The council said the behaviour was not anti-social but instead related to a private dispute between the pair and said the incidents should be reported to the police.

But the ombudsman said the council was at fault and should apologise, offer mediation, and “properly consider allegations of ASB (anti-social behaviour) rather than simply referring complainants to other bodies, such as the police”.

In another case, a person complained about a neighbour’s house party which lasted more than 13 hours but the council said its policy meant it would only consider taking action if he recorded six incidents within 25 days.

Despite another similar incident a few weeks later, the council closed his case because it said it did not meet its criteria. The ombudsman said the council’s policy was “too inflexible and did not accord with its duty to consider each case on its merits”.

The report stated: “The faults in these cases highlight a range of problems.

“There are sometimes long delays in councils responding to complainants, or acting on information they have received.

“We see cases where officers appear to lack the confidence to make decisions, despite having apparently compelling evidence to justify taking enforcement action – dragging matters out and leaving anti-social behaviour unchecked.

“We see councils referring people to the police, believing anti-social behaviour is purely a police matter and they have no duty to act. We also see examples where councils have accepted a case for investigation but failed to liaise properly with the police, or other agencies, despite there being an obvious benefit to information sharing.”

Ombudsman Paul Najsarek said while anti-social behaviour can “blight our communities” and have an impact on people’s mental health, “all too often in our investigations we find councils not thinking hard enough about how they can step in to help”.

He added: “Councils in partnership with other agencies, when using their powers to the full, can have a profound effect on people’s quality of life – both in terms of taking action against perpetrators and providing support to victims.

“I urge leaders to read this report and reflect on their services to ensure they fully understand the range of powers at their disposal and provide the best possible support to the people they serve.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said local authorities take a “balanced and proportionate approach” to complaints.

They said: “Anti-social behaviour (ASB) can have a devastating impact on communities and individuals, and councils are committed to working with their partners and communities to prevent ASB and protect residents from offenders who can make the lives of the people they target a misery.

“Councils will always take a balanced and proportionate approach to using the tools at their disposal to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and so it is vital all agencies – including the Government – ensure all measures in the ASB Plan launched earlier this year are adequately resourced.”