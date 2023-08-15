Quarter of unpaid carers of dementia patients ‘worse off financially’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quarter of unpaid carers of dementia patients ‘worse off financially’

By Press Association
Unpaid carers of loved ones with dementia have told of their financial struggles as they juggle their caring responsibilities with trying to work (Yui Mok/PA)
Unpaid carers of loved ones with dementia have told of their financial struggles as they juggle their caring responsibilities with trying to work (Yui Mok/PA)

More than a quarter of unpaid carers looking after loved ones with dementia have said they are worse off financially because of their responsibilities, according to a charity which is calling on the Government to do more to support them.

Alzheimer’s Society said carers are spending the equivalent of four working days a week providing essential practical and emotional support to those they look after, and facing money struggles as a result.

Its survey of 1,003 unpaid current and former carers of people with dementia found 28% said they are worse off from a financial perspective due to their caring responsibilities, while 16% said they are having to use savings.

Almost a quarter said they have had to cut back on luxuries (23%), or hobbies and leisure time (22%) to manage their finances.

Anne-Marie Duff's brother was diagnosed with dementia in his early 40s (Matt Crossick/PA)
Anne-Marie Duff's brother was diagnosed with dementia in his early 40s (Matt Crossick/PA)

The survey also found that 80% of respondents are classed as primary carers, meaning they take on the majority of caring responsibilities for their loved one, making them the “backbone of their support”, the charity said.

Other findings showed that respondents feel they have lost friends (24%) or lack frequent social contact with others (27%) due to their caring responsibilities, and 26% said they feel they have lost their identity.

Almost half (47%) of those surveyed said they have had to juggle caring duties with working full-time, and almost a fifth (17%) said they have had to reduce their working hours.

Alzheimer’s Society said it is calling on the Government “to take clear action to introduce a sustainable funding model, which pools the risk of care costs to provide people living with dementia with easy and timely access to personalised care”.

It said this must be supported by an “adequately resourced and trained social care workforce”, and there should be better recognition of unpaid carers, coupled with improved dementia-specific support and breaks.

Actress Anne-Marie Duff, whose brother was diagnosed with dementia in his 40s, paid tribute to the charity’s work and described unpaid carers as “heroes”.

She said: “Alzheimer’s Society is a lifeline through some of the hardest and most frightening times and a voice to thousands of families who are living with dementia.

“I know first-hand the impact of caring for a loved one with dementia, after my brother Eddie was diagnosed with dementia in his early 40s. Unpaid carers exemplify what it means to be kind and compassionate – quite simply, unpaid carers are heroes.”

The charity’s chief executive, Kate Lee, said: “There are so many family members and friends providing care around-the-clock to keep their loved ones tethered to the world.

“This vital care can be incredibly rewarding but comes at a cost – often coping with changes to behaviour and carrying out daily tasks many of us take for granted.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role in the lives of their family and friends, which is why we have increased Carer’s Allowance and the earnings limit for people receiving it by nearly 40% since 2010.

“Many carers who are in work and receiving Carer’s Allowance will also be receiving Universal Credit – which includes a carer element worth more than £2,000 a year.”

Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging people to sign up for a Memory Walk at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/memorywalk, with funds raised going towards campaigning efforts and support services for people affected by dementia, including carers.