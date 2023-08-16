How the inflation rate has slowed for everyday food and drink items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

How the inflation rate has slowed for everyday food and drink items

By Press Association
The rate of inflation slowed last month for almost every type of food and drink that is tracked by the Office for National Statistics (Julien Behal/PA)

The rate of inflation slowed last month for almost every type of food and drink that is tracked by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Some of the sharpest slowdowns were recorded for dairy products, with the average price of whole milk up by 3.7% in the 12 months to July compared with a rise of 18.2% in the year to June; low-fat milk up 10.9% in July compared with 21.7% in June; and margarine/vegetable fats up 10.6% compared with 22.5%.

Potatoes, pizzas, ice cream and coffee all saw inflation at least five percentage points lower in July compared with June, according to ONS Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data.

Among the small handful of food products listed by the ONS where the rate of inflation was higher month on month were sugar (at 54.5% in July, up from June’s 53.6%), yoghurt (21.3%, up from 21.0%), fresh or chilled fish (17.2%, up from 16.5%) and frozen seafood (10.8%, up from 8.8%).

Here is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic drink items has slowed, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to June, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to July.

Whole milk: June 18.2%, July 3.7%
Margarine and other vegetable fats: June 22.5%, July 10.6%
Low-fat milk: June 21.7%, July 10.9%
Jams, marmalades and honey: June 22.5%, July 14.3%
Pizza and quiche: June 15.1%, July 8.6%
Potatoes: June 21.4%, July 15.3%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs: June 34.0%, July 28.4%
Edible ices and ice cream: June 21.8%, July 16.3%
Coffee: June 11.4%, July 6.3%
Butter: June 7.1%, July 2.2%
Frozen vegetables other than potatoes: June 28.6%, July 24.4%
Tea: June 16.0%, July 12.7%
Olive oil: June 44.8%, July 41.5%
Chocolate: June 17.0%, July 14.6%
Fruit and vegetable juices: June 22.7%, July 20.4%
Rice: June 16.1%, July 13.9%
Fresh or chilled fruit: June 10.1%, July 7.9%
Pork: June 24.3%, July 22.2%
Eggs: June 28.6%, July 26.7%
Bread: June 13.7%, July 11.8%
Soft drinks: June 14.2%, July 12.3%
Dried vegetables: June 18.1%, July 16.3%
Ready-made meals: June 13.5%, July 11.7%
Crisps: June 19.4%, July 17.6%
Fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes: June 18.4%, July 16.7%
Breakfast cereals and other cereal products: June 11.4%, July 9.8%
Lamb and goat: June 5.8%, July 4.2%
Poultry: June 11.6%, July 10.0%
Pasta products and couscous: June 24.7%, July 23.1%
Cocoa and powdered chocolate: June 23.4%, July 21.9%
Beef and veal: June 14.8%, July 13.4%
Meat: June 14.0%, July 12.7%
Mineral or spring waters: June 19.5%, July 18.2%
Dried fruit and nuts: June 10.3%, July 9.3%
Confectionery products: June 14.7%, July 13.9%
Cheese and curd: June 25.1%, July 24.6%