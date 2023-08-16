Rayner ‘working constructively’ with Starmer amid Labour reshuffle rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rayner ‘working constructively’ with Starmer amid Labour reshuffle rumours

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Angela Rayner has insisted she continues to play a constructive role in leading the Labour Party, amid speculation that Sir Keir Starmer could swap some of her responsibilities in a reshuffle.

The deputy Labour leader, who was elected by the party membership alongside Sir Keir, described their relationship as an “arranged marriage” which has evolved over time.

Newspapers have speculated in recent months that Ms Rayner could lose some of her duties in the shadow cabinet as Sir Keir plans a final reshuffle before the next general election.

But The Times reported last month that Ms Rayner could be offered a new role overseeing the shadow levelling up team, as part of a wider ranging brief comparable to that held by former Labour minister Lord Prescott.

Mr Rayner currently serves as shadow minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, shadow secretary of state for the future of work, and deputy leader of the official Opposition, alongside her role as deputy Labour leader.

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about Labour’s commitment for the next election, Ms Rayner said the party’s “values remain exactly the same” despite it appearing to have softened many policy proposals in recent months.

She added: “Mine and Keir’s relationship has evolved as well. I often talk about it as an arranged marriage. We were both elected by the membership differently and independently.

“We have worked constructively together and we continue to do so, because me and Keir both know that we need a Labour government and we need that change in this country.”

John Prescott and Tony Blair
Ms Rayner sought to downplay comparisons with Tony Blair and John Prescott (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Pressed about whether she may see her responsibilities change in an Opposition reshuffle, Ms Rayner said: “The important thing is that I will be the deputy prime minister and I will be the deputy leader of the Labour Party, so actually the important job is around supporting Keir as the leader.

“To me, the important job is getting into Government and then delivering, and wherever that is and however I use my skills within that, I am happy to do that.

“It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be an MP for my constituency, and to be on the front bench, and to do the job I am doing, and to be His Majesty’s Government would be an incredible honour, and I take that seriously and would do whatever it takes to improve the lives of British people in whatever role that is.”

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP sought to downplay comparisons between the current Labour leadership and Sir Tony Blair and his deputy prime minister Lord Prescott, who was seen as a contrasting figure with his leader.

Ms Rayner told Times Radio: “Keir is no Tony Blair and I am no John Prescott. We are in a different era and me and Keir are very clear on we have got to deliver change for people. People need to have hope into the future now.”