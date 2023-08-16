Ending closed deer seasons could allow ‘indiscriminate killing’, MSP warns

Scottish Government plans to end closed seasons for male deer will allow for the year-round “indiscriminate killing” and their “uncontrolled slaughter”, a Conservative MSP has claimed.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain has now launched a petition against plans put forward by the SNP and Greens to remove the statutory closed seasons on male deer.

The move is to be considered by members of the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs Committee after MSPs return to Holyrood following the end of the summer recess.

Interesting that a Green Party minister is promoting the destruction of an iconic Scottish species, by removing selective management. pic.twitter.com/HEypOa1OHB — Edward Mountain (@1edmountain) August 15, 2023

Mr Mountain insisted: “After 40 years of managing deer, I cannot support the Scottish Government’s proposals to remove the closed seasons on all male deer.

“Creating a permanent open season on culling male deer will not lead to good management but indiscriminate killing and, I fear, uncontrolled slaughter.

“That’s why I have lodged a motion to annul this proposal at the Scottish Parliament and have also launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to drop this idea.”

He claimed the current closed season, when culling is not generally permitted, is “serving Scotland well” and is “effective at protecting the welfare of the deer population”.

Culling is not currently permitted during closed seasons (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Mountain also said if there is a need to shoot deer during the closed season, the existing licensing scheme could allow for this where “culling is justified”.

He said: “Frankly, replacing the current measures with an open season is just excessive.

“Managing and culling the deer population takes more than just shooting every male deer in sight. The Scottish Government needs to go back to the drawing board and be far more thoughtful in its approach in its aim to reduce the size of the national deer herd.

“I would prefer to see them put more boots on the ground and collaborate more with land managers, focusing their efforts on protecting the fit and healthy male deer.

“Reducing the national deer herd is about good management, not massacres.”