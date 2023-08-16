Ending closed deer seasons could allow ‘indiscriminate killing’, MSP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ending closed deer seasons could allow ‘indiscriminate killing’, MSP warns

By Press Association
An MSP has warned ending the closed seasons for male deer in Scotland could lead to ‘indiscriminate killing’ of the animals (PA)
Scottish Government plans to end closed seasons for male deer will allow for the year-round “indiscriminate killing” and their “uncontrolled slaughter”, a Conservative MSP has claimed.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain has now launched a petition against plans put forward by the SNP and Greens to remove the statutory closed seasons on male deer.

The move is to be considered by members of the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs Committee after MSPs return to Holyrood following the end of the summer recess.

Mr Mountain insisted: “After 40 years of managing deer, I cannot support the Scottish Government’s proposals to remove the closed seasons on all male deer.

“Creating a permanent open season on culling male deer will not lead to good management but indiscriminate killing and, I fear, uncontrolled slaughter.

“That’s why I have lodged a motion to annul this proposal at the Scottish Parliament and have also launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to drop this idea.”

He claimed the current closed season, when culling is not generally permitted, is “serving Scotland well” and is “effective at protecting the welfare of the deer population”.

Culling is not currently permitted during closed seasons (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Mountain also said if there is a need to shoot deer during the closed season, the existing licensing scheme could allow for this where “culling is justified”.

He said: “Frankly, replacing the current measures with an open season is just excessive.

“Managing and culling the deer population takes more than just shooting every male deer in sight. The Scottish Government needs to go back to the drawing board and be far more thoughtful in its approach in its aim to reduce the size of the national deer herd.

“I would prefer to see them put more boots on the ground and collaborate more with land managers, focusing their efforts on protecting the fit and healthy male deer.

“Reducing the national deer herd is about good management, not massacres.”