Independence support up but Labour narrows gap behind SNP, poll suggests

Support for Scottish independence has risen while the gap between the SNP and Labour at Westminster has slimmed, a new poll suggests.

A YouGov survey of 1,086 people in Scotland conducted between August 3 and August 8 found 48% of decided respondents support independence while 52% are against in.

The figure has increased since a previous poll in April found 46% support a split from the UK.

The poll suggests Labour’s popularity in Scotland has increased, shrinking the SNP’s lead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But despite the increase in support for the SNP’s driving cause, the party’s favourability ahead of the next general election has dropped from 37% to 36% – while those voting Labour increased from 28% to 32%, a gap of just 4%.

The SNP’s fortunes at Holyrood, however, appear better, with overall support for the party increasing.

In the constituency vote, SNP support rose from 38% in April to 41%, while it increased from 30% to 32% in the regional vote.

YouGov also asked if there should be another vote on Scottish independence, with 48% of respondents saying it should happen in the next five years compared to 41% who said it should not, while 11% said they do not know.

Humza Yousaf has seen his popularity increase – but it remains well behind that of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon (PA)

The vast majority of people said they do not want to see another vote this year – as was former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s plan – with 66% against such a move, 24% backing it and 10% saying they do not know.

Ms Sturgeon also saw her personal approval rating increase, despite having been arrested in relation to the SNP finance probe and later released without charge pending further investigation.

Some 44% of respondents have a favourable view of Ms Sturgeon, compared to 36% in a similar poll in June, while 49% have an unfavourable view, down from 52%.

First Minister Humza Yousaf also saw his favourability increase, rising from 28% to 33%, compared to a drop from 51% to 47% among those who do not view him favourably, although his popularity remains some way off his predecessor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s favourability dropped from 22% to 21%, while his unfavourability rating rose sharply from 63% to 72%.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saw both his favourability and unfavourability ratings increase, from 33% to 36% and 47% to 51% respectively.