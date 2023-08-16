Sunak signals state pension could rise by almost 8% as he commits to triple lock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak signals state pension could rise by almost 8% as he commits to triple lock

By Press Association
The state pension could rise by almost 8% after Rishi Sunak pledged to uphold the triple lock on increases (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak has signalled that state pensions could go up next year by almost 8% as he committed to maintaining the “triple lock”.

Under the triple lock, the state pension is uprated in April by inflation, wages or 2.5%, whichever is higher.

Wage growth is currently the highest of the three metrics, reaching 7.8% in June compared with the same period 12 months earlier.

The Prime Minister said the Government is “committed to its policy on the triple lock”.

Asked by ITV News during a visit to Leicester on Wednesday whether he was uncomfortable with potentially uprating the state pension by almost 8%, Mr Sunak said: “No, I think the most important thing is that we continue to bring inflation down more generally.

“But while inflation is higher than we would like, I also believe it is right to step in and help people with the pressures that it brings.”

Listing financial support given to the public, including assistance with energy bills and cost-of-living relief payments, the Conservative Party leader said it was “right” that the Government helped the “most vulnerable through a tough time” while tackling inflation.

Mr Sunak has made halving inflation by the end of the year one of his top five priorities ahead of a likely general election in 2024.

NHS funding
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his administration remained committed to the triple lock (Leon Neal/PA)

He committed to bringing down Consumer Prices Index inflation to around 5.3% by the end of the year.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said CPI was 6.8% in July, down from 7.9% in June.

But rising wages could lead to a jump in inflation as a result of increased spending.

While outside of the 2023 time frame set by the Prime Minister for his target, an increase in the state pension could also fuel inflation for similar reasons.

Mr Sunak said pay rises needed to become “sustainable” but said the Government would not “intervene” in private sector salary increases.

He said: “I want people to be paid more, but that means we have to have a growing economy where productivity is rising.

“That is how you have sustainable long-term increases in people’s pay packets.”

Pay growth v inflation
(PA Graphics)

The ONS on Tuesday revealed that regular pay growth, which excludes bonuses, reached a record 7.8% compared with a year earlier for the quarter to June.

The base state pension rate is currently worth £203.85 per week.

An increase in line with 7.8% wage growth would lead to a £15.90 weekly rise.

The triple lock is based on average earnings growth measured from May to July each year, meaning it is likely to be figures published next month that could dictate the state pension rise in spring 2024, as long as it is higher than the inflation figure in September.

Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said it was likely that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would need to find £2 billion more for pensions than he had anticipated in March, with the spring Budget anticipating a 6.2% hike.

The former Liberal Democrat MP said the triple lock wage growth measure included bonuses, taking a possible rise beyond 8%.

The ONS reported that wage growth stood at 8.2% in the quarter to June, compared with 12 months previous, when bonus payments were factored in.

In April, the application of the triple lock saw retirees given a 10.1% increase to match inflation.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride in May said that the triple lock pension commitment would remain in place until the next election.

But the Cabinet minister said he was not sure whether it would feature in the next Conservative manifesto.

The triple lock was introduced by the Tory-led coalition government in 2010 as a way of ensuring pensioner income did not lose value in real terms by offering state pension increases at least in line with inflation.

It has become seen as an important offer to older voters.