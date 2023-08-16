Calls for a bank holiday if Lionesses win World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for a bank holiday if Lionesses win World Cup final

By Press Association
England’s Lucy Bronze celebrates after the semi-final match in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has called for a celebratory bank holiday should England win Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The Labour leader said he was “never complacent” as he backed the suggestion in the event of the Lionesses beating Spain.

The Government has said an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans, adding it will find the “right way to celebrate” if England win.

Sir Keir – writing on X, formerly known as Twitter – said: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything… but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: “The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, they are an inspiration to athletes across the country already.

“Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to celebrated with a bank holiday.”

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha, when told the Government was pouring cold water on the bank holiday idea, replied on Channel 4 news: “Well I think if the men’s team won the World Cup, I’d definitely think they wouldn’t think twice, right?

“So it deserves some kind of marking, it deserves some kind of national holiday definitely or something.”

Ms Chadha praised the players who have “absolutely driven” the Lionesses, adding: “Spain is a great team, but I do believe it’s theirs (England) – this is their World Cup, our World Cup.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all hope our amazing Lionesses can get over the line on Sunday.

“And if they do bring it home, the Government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday.

“It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.

“As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend.”

The remarks followed an earlier statement to the BBC which also said: “The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this.”

A petition on the Parliament website has been set up asking for a bank holiday.

It states: “I’d like the Government to declare a bank holiday for all workers in the United Kingdom. Then we can celebrate in the achievements of England’s football team.”

A 2010 House of Commons library report said the then government estimated an additional bank holiday would cost the economy £2.9 billion.

Official figures released last month showed the UK economy contracted in May after businesses across the country downed tools for the King’s coronation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.1% for the month, after increasing by 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics said.

The contraction was driven by the extra bank holiday weekend for the royal occasion, meaning sectors like construction and finance lost a working day in the month.