Pupils in Northern Ireland to receive A-level results

Thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later.

This year’s results will see exam bodies continue the route back towards normal awarding arrangements which were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures.

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued.

Last year students had the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects to focus their revision and there were also assessment adaptations and reductions in coursework.

This year students were provided with advance information in the majority of exams.

Examiners were also told to be mindful of disruption caused by the pandemic when considering overall student performance.

Results this year are expected to dip slightly compared with the previous three years, before returning to pre-pandemic levels next year.

— CCEA (@CCEA_info) August 16, 2023

Most of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exam board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK.

Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.

CCEA has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance for students receiving their results.

The helpline will open at 8am on results day and will be in operation after that on Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, until August 30.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s results can call 028 9026 1260, or email helpline@ccea.org.uk.