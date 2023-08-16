Pupils in Northern Ireland to receive A-level results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Pupils in Northern Ireland to receive A-level results

By Press Association
Thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland will receive their A-level results on Thursday (PA)
Thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later.

This year’s results will see exam bodies continue the route back towards normal awarding arrangements which were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures.

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued.

Last year students had the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects to focus their revision and there were also assessment adaptations and reductions in coursework.

This year students were provided with advance information in the majority of exams.

Examiners were also told to be mindful of disruption caused by the pandemic when considering overall student performance.

Results this year are expected to dip slightly compared with the previous three years, before returning to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Most of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exam board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK.

Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.

CCEA has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance for students receiving their results.

The helpline will open at 8am on results day and will be in operation after that on Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, until August 30.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s results can call 028 9026 1260, or email helpline@ccea.org.uk.