In Pictures: Smiles abound as A-level results are released

The months-long wait for A-level results has ended for thousands of students.

The opening of envelopes was an anxious moment for many teenagers but there were lots of smiles those heading off to university after two years of study.

Students at Brighton Girls School celebrate their results (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton Girls School pupils Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins were all smiles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Richard Osborne (left) and Rhys Marjoram checked out their grades at Langley School in Loddon, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

May Drinkell (right) and Fleur Barton-Grimley could not hide their excitement (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the West Midlands, there was relief and joy for teenagers at a school in Sutton Coldfield.

Some students at Plantsbrook School in Sutton Coldfield, went outside to open their envelopes (Jacob King/PA)

Alicia Duffus studied her results carefully (Jacob King/PA)

Students at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London, got together to compare results (Aaron Chown/PA)