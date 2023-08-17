In Pictures: Smiles abound as A-level results are released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Smiles abound as A-level results are released

By Press Association
Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins receive their A-level results at Brighton Girls School (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The months-long wait for A-level results has ended for thousands of students.

The opening of envelopes was an anxious moment for many teenagers but there were lots of smiles those heading off to university after two years of study.

Students at Brighton Girls School celebrate their results (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton Girls School pupils Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins were all smiles (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Richard Osborne (left) and Rhys Marjoram checked out their grades at Langley School in Loddon, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
May Drinkell (right) and Fleur Barton-Grimley could not hide their excitement (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the West Midlands, there was relief and joy for teenagers at a school in Sutton Coldfield.

Some students at Plantsbrook School in Sutton Coldfield, went outside to open their envelopes (Jacob King/PA)
Alicia Duffus studied her results carefully (Jacob King/PA)
Students at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London, got together to compare results (Aaron Chown/PA)
Julia and Vijayakemaran both looked happy at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)