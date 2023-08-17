Boys score more top A* A-level grades than girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boys score more top A* A-level grades than girls

By Press Association
This year 9.1% of boysâ€™ entries scored an A* grade, compared with 8.8% of girlsâ€™ entries (Alamy/PA)
Boys leapfrogged girls to score more of the very top A-level grades this year.

Overall, 9.1% of boys’ entries scored an A* grade, compared with 8.8% of girls’ entries – a 0.3 percentage point gap.

This reverses a recent trend – girls were ahead in the top result for the previous three years.

But despite boys taking over at A* grades, girls continue to outperform their male counterparts in terms of A*-A .

A-level figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications show 27.5% of girls’ entries achieved an A grade or higher, compared with 26.9% for boys’ entries – a gap of 0.6 percentage points.

This gap has narrowed on last year, when it was 2.2 percentage points.

And in 2019, there was no gap at all, with 25.4% of girls and boys’ A-level entries scoring an A* or A grade.

The figures cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Donna Stevens, chief executive of the Girls’ Schools Association said: “I’m particularly heartened to see girls championing their own futures.

“By young women making their own ambition a priority they raise opportunity for every girl in the world, acting as positive agents of change and as role models.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) cautioned against reading too much into gender gaps, saying: “The margins are so small.”

Asked about the impact of the last few years he said lots of young people have “been affected in different ways”.

A breakdown of the A-level data shows girls and boys are still opting for different subjects.

The top subject for boys was maths, followed by physics, economics – up to third from fifth last year – biology and chemistry.

Meanwhile, psychology remained the subject most popular among girls, followed by biology, maths, sociology and chemistry.

Ms Stevens said the difference in popularity of subjects may be due to various reasons.

She said: “It is interest to a large extent. But we also know it’s down to accessibility.

“Girls are significantly more likely to take further maths A-level or physics A-level in girls’ schools than if they’ve gone to a co-educational school.”