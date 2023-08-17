Trophy-hunting ban has â€˜less than 10%â€™ chance of becoming law, says opponent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trophy-hunting ban has â€˜less than 10%â€™ chance of becoming law, says opponent

By Press Association
A member of a shooting party (PA)
A member of a shooting party (PA)

A proposed ban on trophy hunting imports faces a race against time to become law, with opponents believing its chances of clearing Parliament are below 10%.

The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill would prohibit bringing into the country hunting trophies from species deemed of conservation concern, and is supported by the Government, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

It has already been approved by the House of Commons but a group of peers have raised concerns and tabled amendments which threaten to derail the planned legislation.

No Friday sittings to consider private members’ bills (PMBs) are expected in the House of Lords in September.

With the party conference recess running until October 16, there are expected to be just two possible Friday sittings before the current parliamentary session ends.

PMBs that have not received royal assent before Parliament stops ahead of the King’s Speech on November 7 will therefore fall.

Conservative Lord Mancroft said amendments have been tabled in a bid to “clean up” or clarify parts of the “badly drafted” Bill.

He acknowledged it is “very possible” the amendments could halt the Bill’s progress and rated its chances as “less than 10%”.

Conservative MP Henry Smith, the sponsor of the Bill, said he is speaking with the Government in a bid to secure more parliamentary time for his proposal given it is a Conservative manifesto commitment.

Mr Smith said the proposed ban has encountered “serious headwinds” in the Lords, including via “wrecking amendments” from peers.

International wildlife charity Born Free has encouraged its supporters to press Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Lord True, leader of the House of Lords, to give the Bill “sufficient time to pass into law, and to oppose any attempts to water it down”.

Lord Mancroft described his main proposal as a “conservation amendment”, noting it was drafted by a group of UK conservation academics, telling the PA news agency: “Basically it says you can get a licence to bring a trophy in if it fulfils certain criteria.”

He said the criteria included the hunting operator demonstrating that financial proceeds of trophy hunting contribute to the conservation of the trophy-hunted species.

Lord Mancroft said of the PMB: “How this Bill is possibly going to do committee, report and third reading stages on separate days in October when there are only two Fridays, I’ve no idea.

“That’s got nothing to do with me, that’s up to the whips but I can’t see it possibly getting that time.

“But I think we’re all assuming that it will come back again another time and what I was very keen to do – and impressed on my colleagues during the second reading – was that we needed to, as it were, win the debate. I think, if you read that debate, you will find that we did win the debate.”

Asked to rate the Bill’s chances of progressing, Lord Mancroft replied: “Less than 10% I would have thought.”

He added: “It may appear but we shall be ready for it if it comes, I’ve got my amendments down.”

Mr Smith, MP for Crawley, told PA: “If the private member’s bill is going to get through it’s going to need Government time in the Lords and if there are any amendments then in the Commons, that’s something I’m working on at the moment.”

Mr Smith said the Bill is about UK import policy, adding opponents have pressed “spurious arguments” about how trophy hunting helps conservation.

Asked about Lord Mancroft’s assessment of the Bill’s chances, Mr Smith replied: “If the Government don’t give it time I suspect that’s probably right.

“My argument would be this is a manifesto commitment, it’s got support across the elected House, it featured in quite a few of the other parties’ manifestos as well and the best way would be to allow this private member’s bill to complete its passage.

“I think if it doesn’t then I think maybe not in the next session but in the new parliament it will come back and I suspect other measures will come back that the likes of Lord Mancroft won’t like.”

The Government is understood to remain committed to wanting to deliver on its manifesto commitment via the Bill, although it has yet to consider whether additional Friday sittings are needed in the Commons given the proposed reforms are still in the House of Lords.

Conservative former minister Lord Hamilton of Epsom, who opposes the Bill, told PA: “Conservation costs money and trophy hunters provide it in return for a small number of animals shot. The Bill, if passed, will achieve the precise opposite of what it sets out to do.”

Born Free, in a message to its supporters, wrote: “Opponents of the Bill have tabled amendments which, if adopted, would severely weaken the Bill.

“It is therefore vital that we do all we can to urge the Government to support the passage of the Bill in its current form and ensure it can pass into law in the current parliamentary session.”

A House of Lords briefing paper on the Bill stated: “According to figures from the Cites (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna) trade database, 190 hunting trophies from Cites-listed species were imported into the UK in 2020 (the most recent complete year for which figures are available).”