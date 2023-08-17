MoD should be more ambitious in decarbonisation plans, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MoD should be more ambitious in decarbonisation plans, MPs say

By Press Association
The MoD must take stronger action to help tackle climate change, MPs said (Ben Birchall/PA)
The MoD should be more ambitious with its decarbonisation plans and could do much more to cut carbon emissions without sacrificing military efficiency, the Defence Committee has said.

Despite accounting for half of the Government’s overall emissions, the MoD has less ambitious targets than any other department, MPs wrote.

It aims to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2025 but this could be achieved by relying solely on decarbonisation of the power grid.

In a new report called Defence And Climate Change, the committee said these targets are “insufficiently demanding” and is calling on the MoD to adopt a much more ambitious strategy for the next round of Greening Government Commitment (GGC) targets between 2026 and 2030.

Only the RAF has adequate plans, the committee said, with aims to become net zero by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Government’s 2050 target.

The chairman of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said: “The scientific consensus on climate change is clear and overwhelming: we must reduce carbon emissions dramatically and quickly.

“While we welcome the progress that has been made so far, our report finds that there is much more that the MoD can do to play its part.

“Maintaining the UK’s military capabilities must be given primacy and cannot be subject to compromise. However, the MoD must not hide behind maintaining capabilities as an excuse to avoid making progress elsewhere.”

The Defence Committee wants the MoD to report its emissions more transparently and for those figures to be independently verified.

They said it should also broaden the scope of the emissions it measures and controls – GGC targets do not include accommodation used by service members and their families or fuel used – and appoint a climate change director to oversee decarbonisation efforts across separate organisations.

