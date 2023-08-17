Scottish Government warned against raising taxes to plug Â£1bn black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government warned against raising taxes to plug Â£1bn black hole

By Press Association
The Scottish Retail Consortium made a submission to the Finance and Public Administration Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Retail Consortium made a submission to the Finance and Public Administration Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government should adopt “a more frugal approach” to public spending to plug a fiscal black hole instead of raising taxes, a trade body has said.

In its submission to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) called for a multi-year plan to tackle the forecast £1 billion spending gap next year.

That figure is due to double by 2027-28.

In its submission, the SRC said: “We note the Scottish Government faces a forecast £1 billion spending gap in the coming financial year and that this is set to widen in subsequent years.

“A timely spurt in economic growth would help but seems unlikely in the immediate term.

“Therefore a multi-year plan is needed to eliminate the gap and put government finances on a sustainable path. Tax will presumably form
a part of the solution.”

But the SRC added that “extra tax alone, however, is unlikely to be enough to plug the shortfall” and there should be a “candid review of spending and new thinking about how services are provided”.

The body continued: “Instead, a more frugal approach to devolved public spending and a reduction in the cost of government should form the bulk of the necessary budgetary action.

“This would help militate against the need for tax rises which could stymie economic recovery.

“Business recognises there are few palatable options for our politicians.

“However, government needs to think differently about how and which services they deliver, and how they deploy their resources efficiently.”

A failure to take action on public spending would mean “the pressure for even higher taxes on households and firms in subsequent years will grow”, the SRC said in its submission.

It added: “Untrammelled tax increases could dampen consumer demand and economic activity and reduce prospects for growth, which is the only path to sustainably strong public finances.

“Business wants to be confident that government has a plan to get on top of the public finances.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We continue to face one of the most challenging financial situations since devolution, with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and high inflation putting significant pressure on households, the economy and public finances.

“As we set out in this medium-term financial strategy, we will do all we can within our powers to ensure public finances are on a sustainable path.

“We will achieve this through our three key pillars: taking tough decisions to prioritise our spending; ensuring a strategic approach to tax; and supporting sustainable, inclusive economic growth to generate tax revenues.”