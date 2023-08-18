First census results due next month, says National Records of Scotland

The first results of Scotland’s census are due to be released next month, the agency in charge has said.

The once-a-decade survey was undertaken last year but beset by problems, including a low response rate which resulted in a month-long extension to the deadline, with the final rate rising to 89%.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) – the body responsible for the census – said the budget for the exercise had been revised down to £140 million.

A “lessons learned” report is also due to be released by the end of next year, the agency said this week.

On September 14, initial population estimates at a national and local authority level will be released, with more information to be published from next spring, including deeper insight into Scotland’s population such as ethnicity, religion, education and housing expected next summer.

NRS chief executive Janet Egdell said: “The information published through census outputs will help to shape Scotland for future generations.

“The results on September 14 are the first step in publishing a wide range of unique data that will be used by government and other public bodies to plan vital public services and infrastructure across Scotland in the years to come.”