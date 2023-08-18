Rent gap emerging as average monthly cost soars to Â£1,081, say estate agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rent gap emerging as average monthly cost soars to Â£1,081, say estate agents

By Press Association
The average cost of rent in Scotland has increased again despite an increase cap (Yui Mok/PA)
A significant rent gap is emerging between those already in tenancies and those seeking new accommodation despite a Scottish Government cap on rises, a report has shown.

The latest quarterly report from leading estate agents Citylets priced the average cost of rent across the country at £1,081 over the period April to June 2023 – an increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year and a 35.5% change in five years.

The cost surpassed £1,000 for the first time in the first quarter of 2023, costing tenants an average of £1,007 per month.

Experts suggest it is resulting in an “apparent” rent gap between those who have already secured accommodation and are covered by the Scottish Government’s Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Scotland Act 2022 and those who are looking to secure a let property.

An initial rent freeze was announced in September 2022, before being extended until March 31 2023 where it was then replaced by a cap preventing private landlords from increasing the rent my more than 3% which will not expire until September 30 2023.

Edinburgh and Glasgow were the areas recorded with the highest monthly increase, with rents priced at an average of £1,477 and £1,141 respectively, according to the data.

In Dundee, rent averaged £891; £871 in West Lothian; £835 in Aberdeen; £768 in South Lanarkshire and £745 in Renfrewshire.

Renfrewshire was the only area assessed which had not witnessed a double digit change compared to the previous year, with a 7.4% increase in average rents from 2022.

The report states the increases underline “what many in the industry feared from the outset that the new legislation would acerbate the supply demand imbalance”.

It added: “The rent gap between those already in accommodation and those seeking new properties to rent will now be apparent for many would-be movers looking to move within the sector on a like-for-like basis and will likely acerbate supply choice further.”

Aberdein Considine’s Adrian Sangster, contributing to the Citylets report, said: “The media have recently been referring to a ticking timebomb in the mortgage market.

“Scotland’s PRS (private renting sector) timebomb started ticking several years ago and despite many warnings, the Scottish Government appear happy to let it explode with those they claim to be protecting, suffering the most.”

It comes after the Everyone Home Collective released a report stating the private rented sector could help in Scotland’s homelessness crisis amid a shortage of social housing.

The lobby group, consisting of 40 charities and academics, suggested landlords could be incentivised by Government ministers to improve access and affordability to lower income households.