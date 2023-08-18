Culture Secretary and BBCâ€™s Ros Atkins among 54 banned from entering Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culture Secretary and BBCâ€™s Ros Atkins among 54 banned from entering Russia

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer features on Russiaâ€™s â€˜stop listâ€™ (James Manning/PA)
UK ministers, journalists, media representatives and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court are among 54 British nationals to have been banned from entering Russia.

BBC journalist Ros Atkins, known for his popular explainer-style videos, is among those included on the list, along with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and reporters from The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph newspapers.

The Guardian said the move demonstrated Moscow’s “disregard for a free and fair press”.

Karim Khan KC, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), also features on the so-called “stop list”.

Russia in May put Mr Khan on its wanted list after the ICC two months earlier issued a war crimes warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s Foreign Ministry said the latest sanctions list was “in the context of London’s unrelenting military support for the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime”.

Ms Frazer, who is set to represent the UK Government at the Women’s World Cup final featuring England versus Spain on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, was targeted for “actively lobbying for the international sports isolation of Russia”, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Cabinet minister has previously lobbied for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be excluded from international sport, including at next year’s Olympics in Paris, in response to Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defence minister Baroness Goldie was the other Government figure placed on the list, with the ministry saying she was “responsible for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells”.

The UK has been one of Kyiv’s strongest allies, with the House of Commons Library suggesting £4.6 billion in military assistance has been provided to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces since the invasion broke out in February 2022.

Among the dozens of journalists and media representatives barred from travelling to Russia are BBC News’ analysis editor Mr Atkins, BBC News’ chief executive Deborah Turness and the corporation’s disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring.

Military punishments
Defence minister Baroness Goldie is among the 54 Britons on Moscow’s so-called ‘stop list’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Guardian correspondents Julian Borger and Daniel Boffey feature, along with Keith Underwood, the Guardian Media Group’s chief financial and operating officer, and the group’s chairman Charles Gurassa.

Journalist David Knowles was among those listed who work for The Daily Telegraph.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the journalists and senior media industry officials of being “involved in the fabrication of anti-Russian libels for promotion in the media space and in the dissemination of false information about our country”.

“They strive to prevent and suppress attempts to objectively cover events in Ukraine, to eliminate signs of dissent using the methods described by George Orwell in 1984 and Animal Farm,” the statement continued.

A Guardian spokesman said: “In banning Guardian journalists and executives, the Russian government is simply demonstrating its disregard for a free and fair press.

“Guardian journalism is highly trusted the world over, and we will continue to report robustly on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.”

A BBC spokeswoman, asked about the corporation’s journalists being targeted by Moscow, said: “We will continue to report independently and fairly.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Telegraph Media Group have been contacted for comment.