Parties clash over impact of Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Parties clash over impact of Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Scotland

By Press Association
SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s most recent visit to Scotland to boost support for the party has been branded a “washout” by a senior SNP figure – a view described as “pathetic” by Scottish Labour’s deputy leader.

Stephen Flynn MP, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, hit out this weekend, claiming Sir Keir had failed to assure voters during his trip north of the border that he would revisit existing policies such as the two-child benefit cap and the bedroom tax if he became prime minister.

Sir Keir rebuffed suggestions of a clash with Scottish party members who oppose the cap during a visit to Rutherglen to buoy up support for Scottish Labour candidate Michael Shanks in a looming by-election.

Mr Flynn also accused Scottish Labour of frequently changing its position on policies which he claimed would make people question whether further devolution was possible under Labour rule should the party gain the most seats at Westminster in the next general election.

Responding to the criticism, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie accused the SNP of siding with Conservative attacks out of an inability to stand on its own record in office.

King’s Birthday Honours list 2023
Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Flynn said: “Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to check in on his branch office has been a complete washout and has left voters in no doubt that only the SNP are offering people in Scotland real hope and real change.

“Whether it’s refusing to scrap the two-child limit and rape clause, to bin the bedroom tax, to strengthen workers’ rights, to invest in Scotland’s energy future, or to enhance devolution, it’s clear that Sir Keir Starmer offers Scottish voters nothing.

“Meanwhile their Scotland branch office – headed up by Anas Sarwar – has shown there is not a single issue they will not fold on, making you wonder if there is anything they will do to enhance devolution.

“While Sarwar lies down to Starmer, the SNP will always stand up for Scotland because with Labour the message is clear: ‘If you don’t like our values, don’t worry, we have plenty of others’.

“At the next election, a vote for the SNP is a vote to reject cruel Westminster policies, tackle the cost-of-living crisis, and deliver a strong team of MPs who only answer to their constituents and Scotland – not London.”

MSP Dame Jackie said: “This is pathetic and limp from a party that is out of touch and out of time.

“Under the SNP and the Tories inequality and poverty has soared – there are 40,000 more children in poverty in Scotland compared to a decade ago.

“That is why the SNP is lining up with Tories to attack Labour and our plans to deliver stronger workers’ rights and wages – because they can’t stand on their own record.

“From a new deal for working people to ending Tory sleaze, only Labour is standing for hope and change.

“That the SNP is claiming to represent change after 16 years in power is laughable.”