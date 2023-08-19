Call to speed up surveys of NHS buildings for dangerous concrete

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned it could take NHS Scotland up to eight months to properly assess the prevalence of a dangerous form of concrete used in buildings housing patients.

The party has learned practical work to assess how much reinforced aerated autoclaved concrete (RAAC) has been used to construct buildings has not even started, despite an urgent safety notice being issued almost six months ago.

NHS Scotland issued the notice in February warning that roofs, walls and flooring made of the material are at risk of “catastrophic structural failure” which could occur “suddenly” and “without warning”.

The substance has been linked to the collapse of a roof at a Kent primary school.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats lodged a Freedom of Information request asking for an update on a survey programme announced in February with the aim of identifying NHS buildings where RAAC has been installed.

According to a response received by the party from NHS National Services Scotland, the programme is only due to start now and could take up to six to eight months to complete.

The estimate comes despite a briefing note prepared by the UK Government’s Department of Education warning remedial action should be carried out at sites with RAAC classified at critical risk within three to six months.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have now called on the Scottish Government to create a national fund to help authorities make public buildings such as schools and hospitals safe.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Patients will be concerned to hear that despite an NHS action notice being issued in February it will be at least another six months before properties have even been reviewed, never mind remedial action taken.

“A school roof made of this concrete has collapsed in England. When you see public bodies elsewhere in the UK issuing urgent instructions for action, you begin to wonder whether health bosses and ministers are treating this with the urgency it deserves.

“Given how widespread use of this concrete seems to have been in public sector construction, assessing and removing RAAC has the potential to turn into a vast project.

“The Scottish Government must set out how it will help cash-strapped schools, universities, hospitals and more to cope with any remedial works that need to take place.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson responded: “This is an issue the Scottish Government takes very seriously and so we have been working hard along with partner bodies to understand the scope and nature of what we are dealing with.

“Building safety is a matter for the owner acting in accordance with the relevant health and safety legislation. Reviews of RAAC in property are being conducted by local authorities, NHS Scotland and other public sector organisations.

“We recently issued guidance and background on RAAC to the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland (ADES) and Scottish Heads of Property Services (SHoPS) networks.”