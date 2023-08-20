Harvie: Ewing hasn’t come to terms with reality of climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Harvie: Ewing hasn’t come to terms with reality of climate crisis

By Press Association
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie defended his party’s deal with the SNP (PA)
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie defended his party’s deal with the SNP (PA)

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens has claimed a critic of his party’s powersharing deal with the SNP is yet to “come to terms with the reality of the climate crisis”.

The Bute House Agreement, which saw the leaders of the Scottish Greens given ministerial office in the Scottish Government in exchange for shoring up the SNP’s position at Holyrood, has been criticised in recent months, with the chief rebel being former minister Fergus Ewing.

Mr Ewing, who described the Greens as “wine bar revolutionaries” in one of his outspoken interventions, has urged the SNP to allow members to vote again on the deal which was struck by Nicola Sturgeon’s administration in 2021.

But speaking to the Scotland On Sunday, Patrick Harvie said: “He represents a generation that simply hasn’t moved on and come to terms with the reality of what the climate emergency requires of us all collectively.”

Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing has been an outspoken critic of the agreement with the Greens (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Ewing has been an outspoken critic of climate change policies seen as being Green-driven, including highly protected marine areas and the deposit return scheme.

Mr Harvie was initially asked about both Mr Ewing and former SNP leadership contender and fellow Bute House Agreement sceptic Kate Forbes, but he described the latter as “bright and articulate” while “the other is not”.

The Greens co-leader also claimed that internal critics of the deal may be hampering the SNP’s fortunes in the polls, with a survey this week suggesting the party’s lead in Scotland in general election voting has shrunk to just four percentage points over Labour.

Mr Harvie said: “I think there are some in the SNP who need to go back and reflect on the experience of being a minority government in the last session, the toxicity of that, and recognise that the public respond well when politicians find common ground and look to co-operate and build consensus.

“Even looking at the SNP’s fortunes, people who are stirring up hostility within the SNP’s ranks, they should be asking themselves whether they have far more to do with the SNP’s polling numbers at the moment than any individual policy delivery.”