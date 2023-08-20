Scottish Government took ‘high and mighty’ approach to HPMAs, says ex-SNP MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government took ‘high and mighty’ approach to HPMAs, says ex-SNP MP

By Press Association
The plans were scrapped following criticism (Steve Parsons/PA)
An MP recently kicked out of the SNP has accused the Scottish Government of taking a “high and mighty” approach to controversial fishing restrictions.

A consultation on highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) closed earlier this year, with the Scottish Government proposing to stem human activity in at least 10% of Scotland waters.

The issue became a polarising one, drawing criticism from rural and fishing communities, opposition politicians and some in their own party before the plans were scrapped by the Scottish Government.

Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Angus MacNeil – the MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar who was recently kicked out of the SNP – said: “They eventually U-turned, but they U-turned too late after annoying a whole load of people unnecessarily on what was a daft policy.

“It was clearly unsustainable that they were going to run with that.

“It was a sort of high and mighty attitude.

“Eventually Humza Yousaf saw the tidal wave, if you pardon the pun, coming his way and he climbed down, but he could have climbed down in a better way.

“He could have climbed down when he came in first as First Minister and said ‘this is daft’ and made a virtue of his U-turn rather than make it look like he’d been forced into a U-turn.”

Speaking later on the same radio station, former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said there had to be some kind of measure in place for conservation of marine life.

Ian Blackford
Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (PA)

“What was taking place was a consultation,” he said.

“When I speak to fishermen in my own constituency, they all recognise we’ve got to have effective management of the seas.

He added: “The fishermen that I speak to and that I represent, are very clear that we need to have something sustainable.

“What we need to do is make sure that those in these communities are being consulted with and this is done properly.

“We’ll find a way through this and there are opportunities to make sure that we are protecting the interests of those that are engaged in fishing, not just for current generations but for generations to come.”