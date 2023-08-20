Rishi Sunak jibed after saying England ‘left absolutely nothing out there’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak jibed after saying England ‘left absolutely nothing out there’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism for not attending the Women’s World Cup final (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been poked fun at for his commiseration tweet after the Lionesses lost the women’s World Cup final 1-0 to Spain.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, the Prime Minister told the England football team: “You left absolutely nothing out there, Lionesses.”

Senior Labour MP Angela Eagle pointed out that he had muddled what was intended to be a supportive comment about Sarina Wiegman’s side’s efforts in the contest.

“I think the phrase is ‘absolutely everything’ PM,” Ms Eagle tweeted.

Broadcaster Jon Sopel, host of The News Agents podcast, also pointed out the error, saying: “Everything, surely!?”

Shelagh Fogarty, a presenter on LBC, joked that the tweet had been “written by a 16-year-old Spad (special adviser)”.

Conservative Party leader Mr Sunak has faced criticism for not travelling to Sydney, Australia, to watch the final in person.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope expressed her disappointment that Mr Sunak had not attended, while also suggesting that the Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, should have been at Stadium Australia to watch the match.

Cope, who has 60 England caps and played in the 1995 World Cup, told Times Radio: “Let’s be honest, if it was the men’s World Cup, they would all be here.”

Mr Sunak published an open letter to the Lionesses ahead of kick–off, saying that he would be “watching and cheering” them on.

But fans on Twitter appeared unimpressed, with one remarking “A letter? what a joke”, and another adding: “Big deal… he should be there.”

Asked why he did not travel to Australia, Downing Street pointed to the UK Government being represented at the tournament’s conclusion by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Cabinet minister Ms Frazer, speaking to the PA news agency ahead of Sunday’s kick-off, said: “I know that the Prime Minister feels very passionately about the women’s game.

“Only about a month or so ago he and I were at 10 Downing Street with the Lionesses, and I know he sent a message to the Lionesses wishing them congratulations and luck today.”

During the second half, with England a goal down to Olga Carmona’s strike in the 29th minute, Mr Sunak tweeted: “We still believe!”.

The post included a picture of him in a pub in his North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond, with the teetotal Prime Minister, surrounded by fellow supporters, wearing a white England home jersey while holding what is thought to be a non-alcoholic drink in his hand.

No 10 did not invite the media to capture the British leader, who supports Southampton FC and is an avid cricket fan, watching the game but a personal photographer at the taxpayers’ expense appeared to be on hand.