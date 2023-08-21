Deputy London mayor accused over Ulez emails pulls out of media appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Deputy London mayor accused over Ulez emails pulls out of media appearance

By Press Association
Shirley Rodrigues was replaced by another deputy mayor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A deputy London mayor accused of attempting to “squash dissent” over the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scheme has pulled out of a planned media appearance.

Shirley Rodrigues was replaced by another deputy mayor, Seb Dance, to answer journalists’ questions at the Greater London Authority office in Southwark, south London, on Monday.

Asked why Ms Rodrigues was not attending, Mr Dance told the PA news agency: “It’s quite boring. It’s my duty day today so I’m here representing the mayor (Sadiq Khan).”

It emerged on Sunday that Ms Rodrigues had asked a City Hall-funded expert to counter science that questioned the benefits of Ulez, which involves a £12.50 daily fee for the most polluting vehicles.

The Ulez zone is being expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29.

Ms Rodrigues asked an academic, who was in receipt of funding from Mr Khan’s office, on two occasions to counter research and reporting about the scheme.

The deputy mayor, who is responsible for environment and energy policy, emailed Professor Frank Kelly to ask whether he would be willing to “set the record straight”.

This was after fellow Imperial College London academics published a study suggesting the central London Ulez had had a relatively small effect on air pollution at its launch.

Ms Rodrigues went on to work with him to draft a press statement to send out in his name.

Peter Fortune, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, said it was “unacceptable” that Mr Khan and his deputy “conspired to silence legitimate research because it would damage the mayor’s reputation and credibility”.

He added: “The mayor’s office certainly shouldn’t be dictating emails for press releases or squashing dissent.”

Asked about the emails, Mr Dance said: “I think it’s quite normal that you would find a level of disagreement among academics on various reports and various findings.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the decision to expand the Ulez scheme ‘was not an easy one for me to make’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Dance, who is responsible for transport policy, was quizzed on whether drivers who entered the expanded Ulez area in a non-compliant vehicle without paying would initially be sent warning letters instead of fines, which are £180 reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

He replied: “What people need to know is that Ulez will expand on August 29 and from that moment, non-Ulez-compliant vehicles will be subject to the charge across the whole of Greater London.”

When pressed further on the issue, he said: “TfL (Transport for London) will be issuing fines going forward.”

On Monday, TfL’s £160 million scrappage scheme for owners of non-compliant vehicles was extended to include all Londoners, not just those receiving benefits.

People scrapping cars which do not meet the Ulez standards can apply for a grant worth up to £2,000.

Mr Khan’s office said more than £52 million had been committed to Londoners and the capital’s small businesses and charities through the programme.

The mayor said: “The decision to expand the ultra-low emission zone London-wide was not an easy one for me to make, but it is necessary to reduce toxic air pollution, protect the health of Londoners and help tackle the climate emergency.

“I have continued to listen to the concerns of Londoners, and that’s why I’ve introduced the biggest vehicle scrappage scheme ever seen in the UK.

“Every single Londoner with a non-compliant car and motorbike is now eligible to get support.

“We are doing this without a penny of support from the Government, who have helped other cities around the country with their clean air zones.

“There’s still plenty of money available in the scrappage scheme and, with one week to go until the Ulez is expanded, I am urging all Londoners with non-compliant vehicles to apply now.”