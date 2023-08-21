Greens to launch by-election campaign as Labour dub them ‘SNP branch office’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Greens to launch by-election campaign as Labour dub them ‘SNP branch office’

By Press Association
Co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will launch their campaign for Rutherglen and Hamilton West on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will launch their campaign for Rutherglen and Hamilton West on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Greens have confirmed they will put forward a candidate in a forthcoming by-election after Labour accused the party of being an “SNP branch office”.

The party has rubbished claims it would not field a candidate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West due to its Bute House Agreement with the SNP.

The power-sharing agreement sees co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater take up ministerial posts in the Scottish Government in exchange for support.

The pact has come under intense scrutiny in recent months following controversial policies such as Scotland’s deposit return scheme and Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

King’s Birthday Honours list 2023
Dame Jackie Baillie called the Greens a ‘branch office of the SNP’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, Dame Jackie Baillie, said the Greens would show their “subservience” to the SNP by failing to stand a candidate.

However, a spokesperson for the Scottish Greens confirmed the party’s campaign for Rutherglen and Hamilton West will officially launch on Tuesday.

Dame Jackie said: “At a time when Scots deserve a green party fighting for environmental justice, the Scottish Green Party has taken Humza Yousaf’s shilling and shown for all to see that it is nothing less than an SNP branch office.

“While the SNP-Green coalition of chaos goes from crisis to crisis, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are acting as human shields for Humza Yousaf.

“The fact is that the Scottish Green Party are now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SNP who have surrendered all political independence for a shot on the ministerial bicycles.

“Only Scottish Labour is serious about turning Scotland into green energy superpower and creating thousands of green jobs.”

Hitting back at the claims, a spokesperson for the Greens said: “This is really desperate stuff from the Labour Party, although it is good to see that even Jackie Baillie acknowledges that the Scottish Greens are the party of environmental justice.

“We have selected our candidate and will be launching our campaign tomorrow. We will put the climate crisis front and centre of our campaign and present a vision for a fairer, greener and better future for the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

“Scotland has had enough of the broken status quo being offered by Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar, who are prepared to punish the most vulnerable with a brutal, two-child cap and a disastrous Tory Brexit that they are committed to maintaining.

“Business as usual isn’t good enough. Only the Scottish Greens can deliver the transformative change that the Westminster parties are so afraid of.”