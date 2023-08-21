Pressure mounts on Nadine Dorries to go as second council calls on her to quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure mounts on Nadine Dorries to go as second council calls on her to quit

By Press Association
Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Nadine Dorries is facing increasing pressure to step down as an MP as a second council has demanded her immediate departure from office.

The Tory former cabinet minister announced her intention to quit in June after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list but has yet to formally resign.

Shefford Town Council has now joined Flitwick Town Council in expressing frustration over what they see as a “continuing lack of representation”.

In a letter published on Twitter, now known as X, on Monday, the council raised concerns about her limited involvement in local events and services.

It also highlighted the fact that Ms Dorries’ last contribution in the House of Commons was made on June 7, 2022.

The letter, signed by Town Mayor of Shefford Ken Pollard, said: “Following a discussion at the Full Council meeting of Shefford Town Council on Friday July 28, I have been asked to write to you formally on behalf of the residents of Shefford to raise the town’s concerns and frustration at the continuing lack of representation for the people of Mid Bedfordshire at Westminster.

“In your role as the acting Member of Parliament of Mid Bedfordshire, residents of Shefford feel that, due to your scant interest in your constituency, your aversion to attending local events or services and your lack of a maintained constituency office, the local area has been ‘abandoned’ by yourself.

“Your last spoken contribution in the House of Commons was on June 7, 2022, and your last written question was asked on the December 20, 2017. In addition, your behaviour and actions reported in the press are in direct violation of ‘The Seven Principles of Public Life’ (also known as the Nolan Principles, published on May 31 1995), which apply to anyone who works as a public officeholder and all those who are elected or appointed to public office.”

The letter added: “Our residents desperately need effective representation now, and Shefford Town Council calls on you to honour your commitment and tender your resignation immediately.”

Responding to Shefford Council calling on Ms Dorries to step down, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Nadine Dorries’ actions are a gross insult to the people of Mid Bedfordshire. Why on earth should their taxpayers’ money fund an MP who hasn’t worked in months?

“If Nadine Dorries had a shred of integrity left, she would stand down now and give local people a chance to elect a new MP who will actually do the job.

Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A second council has called on Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“It is disgraceful that she continues to have the Conservative Party whip. Clearly, Rishi Sunak thinks Nadine Dorries’ actions are still worthy of being a Conservative MP.”

Asked if the Prime Minister would back a move in Parliament to force Ms Dorries to step down, the PM’s official spokesman told reporters: “I’ve seen (some) sort of speculation around that. Obviously, we’re in recess. I think you’ve heard from a number of ministers on this already. I don’t think I’ve much to add beyond what we’ve said before.”

Ms Dorries made public her decision to leave her position in Westminster on June 9. However, just a week later, she reversed course and announced her intention to remain in office temporarily, citing the need to investigate the reasons behind her exclusion from a seat in the House of Lords.

Known for her steadfast support of Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries is also known as the host of a weekly talk show on Talk TV.

She has also authored a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, which is slated for publication shortly before the Conservative Party conference in September.

Mid Bedfordshire has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.