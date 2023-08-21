Kate Forbes attacks Just Stop Oil group for ‘wrecking people’s lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes attacks Just Stop Oil group for ‘wrecking people’s lives’

By Katrine Bussey and Andy Philip
Kate Forbes said it is important to have a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cutting support for the oil and gas industry too soon risks “plunging people into poverty”, Highlands MSP Kate Forbes warned.

She said groups such as Just Stop Oil were “wrecking people’s lives” with their protests.

Ms Forbes, the former SNP finance secretary, said environmental group Just Stop Oil is “alienating the very public whose behaviour we need to see change”.

She said: “I think protest is fundamentally important, but protests that continue to hit workers, those that are struggling to get about their daily life – the cleaner who can’t get to work and yet needs to feed her kids – when you start wrecking people’s lives in that way, you’ve lost them as an audience.”

She continued: “Behaviour never changed as a result of being preached at. I think most people want to do the right thing, but they don’t want to see their lives wrecked in the process.”

Ms Forbes spoke about the importance of making a “just transition” away from fossil fuels like oil and gas during an event at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Environmental campaigners say new developments in the North Sea, such as the Rosebank oil field west of Shetland, should be halted because of the impact they could have on climate change.

But Ms Forbes, now a backbench MSP after turning down a job in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s cabinet, said: “I think that a just transition needs to have justice at its heart, and that means you can’t cut off oil tomorrow.

“That means that you’ve got to continue to support oil and gas to an extent, in order to allow the supply chains to build up for alternatives.

“If you cut it off tomorrow, or even if you cut it off next year, or maybe even in five years time, you won’t have built up the supply chain that can cater for all of these new jobs that are going to be created.

“All you do is plunge the country into poverty, and that does not serve our people.”

She added that the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens at Holyrood meant some people living in rural Scotland believe that “urban-centric environmentalists can have more say about the rural economy than the actual people working in there”.

Appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with comedian Matt Forde, Ms Forbes was asked if the SNP’s brand was “being compromised by Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater” – the Scottish Greens’ co-leaders who are ministers in the Scottish Government.

Ms Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said she had dealt with both Mr Harvie and Ms Slater, as she stressed the importance of gaining public support.

However policies such as highly protected marine areas, and the deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles, have both had to be shelved after being criticised.

Ms Forbes stressed: “There is no reaching net zero for example, unless you take the public with you on some of the more difficult issues. If you can’t take them with you, we ain’t going to get there.

“So that requires again a respect, and not necessarily a sense of being preached at.”