Independence movement looking for ‘natural leaders’ says Kate Forbes

Alex Salmond has come back to public prominence as the Scottish independence movement looks for “natural leaders”, former SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes, who ran for the position of SNP leader and Scottish first minister after Nicola Sturgeon stepped down earlier this year, spoke about the “deeper problem” within the independence campaign.

She also said Humza Yousaf, who became First Minister after winning that leadership contest, needed to “excite” voters with his plans, or else risk losing support.

Ms Forbes was asked about the “partial rehabilitation” of Alex Salmond, the former Scottish first minister and SNP leader who has returned to the public eye after being cleared of a series of sexual offences charges.

Those allegations resulted in a well publicised rift between Mr Salmond and his successor, Ms Sturgeon, with the former leaving the SNP and setting up the rival pro independence Alba Party.

Ms Forbes said she had seen the former first minister on the television a “number of times” as he seeks to “offer views and opinions on a whole host of different things”.

Speaking as she appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with comedian Matt Forde, the SNP MSP said: “I think right now it speaks to a deeper problem, which is perhaps within the independence movement – a desire to look for natural leaders that will unite the independence movement.

“I think if you look at some of the marches and so on, and he’s been a primary speaker, I think there is a desire to look for a leader amongst the independence movement, and I think that should be Humza Yousuf.”

Humza Yousaf has been urged to unite the independence movement (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She stated: “It should be Humza Yousaf and I know Humza is working hard to do that, to unite the movement. But that’s what’s needed.”

While polls show Labour support increasing in Scotland at the moment, Ms Forbes meanwhile said Mr Yousaf needs to “excite” voters with his policies, or else risk losing support to Labour.

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer’s party could “win big” in Scotland at the next general election, the SNP MSP said: “I think nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

“I think between now and then all boils down to whether people believe what Labour are promising them, and secondly whether people are excited by what the Scottish Government, the SNP, are doing.

“It boils down to, I think, the challenges and struggles people are contending with just now, cost of living and the impact on the bottom line and what that means for families.”

Mr Yousaf will set out his policy agenda for the coming year when Holyrood returns after its summer recess, with the Programme for Government detailing the legislation his administration will bring forward.

Ms Forbes said this gave Mr Yousaf a “great opportunity” to set out his plans.

She said: “I know he has got lots of ideas. If those can break through, excite voters to turn out and vote, then I don’t think there is any guarantees Labour are going to win big.

“I think the greatest danger is that SNP voters are not excited enough about getting out to vote because of all the distractions. Excite them and they will get out to vote.”