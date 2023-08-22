‘Grim’ accident and emergency figures show rise in Scots waiting 12 hours or more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Grim’ accident and emergency figures show rise in Scots waiting 12 hours or more

By Press Association
The number of people spending 12 hours or more in accident and emergency reached its highest level for three months (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of Scots spending more than 12 hours in accident and emergency reached its highest for three months, as new figures showed performance against waiting time targets fell.

The latest figures, which cover the week ending August 13, showed that less than two-thirds (65.6%) of those attending at A&E were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours.

That is down from 66.5% the previous week, and continues to be well below the Scottish Government’s target of having 95% of cases in A&E dealt with within four hours.

The latest weekly figures from Public Health Scotland showed that while 25,897 people attended at A&E, the four-hour target was missed for 8,920 of them.

There were 2,855 patients who were there for eight hours or more, including 1,020 who were there for a minimum of 12 hours – with this reaching the highest point since the week ending May 14.

Overall almost one in 25 patients (3.9%) in A&E were there for half a day, according to the figures.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The fact that A&E wait times are worsening before we even get to the autumn is a grim portent of things to come unless the SNP start focusing on the crisis in A&E.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of ‘not showing the focus needed to address this crisis’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “There is no shortage of goodwill and dedication on the part of NHS staff, but they don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf “comprehensively failed to get to grips with the crisis in our A&E departments” when he was health secretary, Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed, as he accused the Scottish Government of “not showing the focus needed to address this crisis”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to see improvement in emergency department performance and continue to work closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”

The spokesperson continued: “Performance is still not where it needs to be and there is continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduce instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”