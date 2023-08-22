‘Nadine Dorries should just go’, Sir Keir Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nadine Dorries should just go’, Sir Keir Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Worthing in West Sussex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Worthing in West Sussex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nadine Dorries “should just go”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Conservative former minister Ms Dorries said in June she would leave her parliamentary seat with “immediate effect” after not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But the Mid Bedfordshire MP is yet to resign, and several local councils in her constituency have called for her to go over what they see as a “continuing lack of representation”.

A by-election would be triggered in the traditionally safe Tory seat if Ms Dorries were to stand down.

Sir Keir has weighed in on the future of the seat, claiming Mid Bedfordshire needs “an MP who will actually stand up for them”.

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries is yet to resign as an MP (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked about Ms Dorries by LBC, the Labour leader said: “I think she should just go.

“I have been in Mid Bedfordshire talking to some of her constituents.”

He added: “We have got Peter Kyle who is the MP for Brighton (Hove), he is our political lead in Mid Bedfordshire and he is doing more work than Nadine Dorries up there.”

Sir Keir went on: “But she said she would resign with immediate effect.

“I don’t know what her dictionary definition of immediate effect is, but 10 weeks after the event doesn’t seem to be immediate effect.

“She has got to go, give Mid Bedfordshire an MP who will actually stand up for them, fight for them, because at the moment she is absolutely absent.

“I would say to Rishi Sunak, get a grip of this.

“This is one of your MPs, do something about it, force the issue and get on with it.”

On Monday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked if he would back a move in Parliament to force Ms Dorries to step down.

Keir Starmer visits Worthing
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to residents about the impact of the cost of living crisis and rising mortgage rates during a visit to Worthing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I think you’ve heard from a number of ministers on this already. I don’t think I’ve much to add beyond what we’ve said before,” he told reporters.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick previously said it was time for his colleague to quit, as her constituents were not “being properly represented”.

On Monday, Shefford Town Council in Mid Bedfordshire joined Flitwick Town Council in expressing frustration over what they see as a “continuing lack of representation” from their local MP.

In a letter published on Twitter, now known as X, the council raised concerns about her limited involvement in local events and services.

It also highlighted the fact that Ms Dorries’ last contribution in the House of Commons was made on June 7 2022.

Ms Dorries made public her decision to leave her position in Westminster on June 9.

However, just a week later, she reversed course and announced her intention to remain in office temporarily, citing the need to investigate the reasons behind her exclusion from a seat in the House of Lords.

Known for her steadfast support of Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries is also known as the host of a weekly talk show on Talk TV.

She has also authored a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, which is slated for publication shortly before the Conservative Party conference in September.

Mid Bedfordshire has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.