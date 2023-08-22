Female military recruits given ‘ill-fitting’ uniforms, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Female military recruits given ‘ill-fitting’ uniforms, report finds

By Press Association
Inspectors found ‘problems’ with ageing buildings at armed forces training facilities (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Female recruits at armed forces training centres are suffering from “low morale” due to ill-fitting uniforms, an Ofsted report has found.

Inspectors found there were “significant problems” with ageing buildings and poorly-fitting clothing in several armed forces training facilities.

The report was based on 11 inspections of sites, including six Royal Air Force university service units, between October 2022 and May 2023.

Inspectors found that rot in the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, was the ‘worst they had ever seen’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

While all of them were graded good, there were still “long-standing failures” in infrastructure and resources available to recruits, the report concluded.

Inspectors found that rot in the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, was the “worst they have ever seen”.

The report said “far too many” female recruits were without suitable, properly fitting uniforms, body-armour and backpacks, adding: “This is affecting recruits’ morale and posing injury risks.”

Ofsted has previously made recommendations about poorly-fitting uniforms and said that women in one training centre looked less smart than their male peers last October.

Ofsted chief Inspector Amanda Spielman said: “Senior commanders and their teams should be proud of their inspection results that reflect the high-quality training and support they are providing to such a valuable group of people.

“However, we have yet again reported evidence of sub-standard and sometimes unsafe buildings and facilities, within which our recruits are expected to complete their training.

“I urge senior colleagues in the Ministry of Defence to take urgent action to provide our young services personnel with the facilities, infrastructure and resources they need to flourish and work safely.”