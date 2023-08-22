Students warned they could be at risk of deadly bugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Students warned they could be at risk of deadly bugs

By Press Association
People have been urged to make sure their immunisations are up-to-date (Danny Lawson/PA)
People have been urged to make sure their immunisations are up-to-date (Danny Lawson/PA)

Health leaders have warned students that they could be at risk of deadly infections unless they are up to date on their routine vaccinations.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that every year students get “seriously ill, with some tragically dying” from preventable diseases.

Figures from the UKHSA show that in England some 13% of young adults who could potentially be starting university this year have not had their MenACWY immunisation.

The jab protects against four strains of bacteria which cause meningitis and blood poisoning (septicaemia).

It is normally given to teenagers in school but those who missed out are eligible to get a free jab with their GP until their 25th birthday.

Those who are starting university are being urged to check their vaccination status to make sure they are up to date with their jabs before mixing with large groups of other students.

The health body is also urging students to be alert to the signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia – fever; cold hands and feet; vomiting; confusion; fast breathing; muscle and joint pain; pale, mottled or blotchy skin (this may be harder to see on brown or black skin); spots or a rash (this may be harder to see on brown or black skin); headache; a stiff neck; a dislike of bright lights; being very sleepy or difficult to wake or fits.

“Every year we see new and returning students get seriously ill, with some tragically dying, from what are preventable diseases,” said UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Shamez Ladhani.

“With large numbers of students coming together from around the country and overseas for the first time, and closely mixing, infection can spread easily.

“Ensuring you are protected against these deadly bugs is vital. If you’ve missed out on your Meningitis (MenACWY), HPV or MMR jabs then contacting your GP for the vaccine should be top of your list of urgent things to do before starting college or university.”

Claire Wright, from the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis can kill healthy people within hours and in the early stages is difficult to distinguish from a bad hangover or more common milder illnesses.

“By taking up the free MenACWY vaccine, students are not only protecting themselves but also protecting others by stopping the bacteria from being passed on.

“For young people who have already been vaccinated it remains important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis because the free vaccine does not protect against MenB, which is the most common cause of life-threatening meningitis amongst this age group.”

A grieving mother also called for students to get their jab.

Lauren Sandell died when she was 18 during her first year at university in 2016 after contracting MenW.

He mother Sharon Sandell, from Woodford Green in London, said: “Lauren was feeling unwell one Thursday evening during her first year in university.

“She thought it was due to stress from settling into university. She returned home on Saturday evening saying that her legs hurt, and that she wasn’t feeling 100% alright. Then Sunday morning she got sick and was visibly shaking.

“We totally thought it was a panic attack and not at any point did I think her life was in danger. I will always be thankful that she was at home with me when she died but the experience of witnessing it will stay with me forever.

“Such a tragic unnecessary end to a life of a beautiful girl who had so much life to live.

“If she had the vaccine, she would still be here today celebrating her 25th year of life. Get the MenACWY jab today.”