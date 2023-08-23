Sea trials for beleaguered ferry delayed

Sea trials for a much-delayed and over-budget ferry have been held up due to last-minute changes, the shipyard has said.

The Glen Sannox – the first of two ferries being built at the troubled government-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine – was due to be in service by the spring, according to a letter from the yard’s chief executive at the end of June.

But in a further update this week, David Tydeman said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency had “re-assessed the application of ‘cargo ship’ rules”, meaning internal changes had to be made to the vessel, including modifications to doorways in crew corridors and three additional staircases.

“This will mean that sea trials will move into the first quarter of the new year and the commissioning of LNG (liquified natural gas) systems at Troon (which must be done after dry-docking) will also move to after Christmas,” Mr Tydeman said in a letter to Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday.

“We now meet weekly with key individuals from the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, CMAL and CalMac to jointly monitor the commissioning, trials and handover programme, and how this best works with the subsequent mobilisation of crew and the start of CalMac’s passenger operations.”

Mr Tydeman stopped short of confirming the changes will impact on the expected delivery date, saying instead an update on costs and handover will be given at the end of next month.

The yard was rescued from collapse in 2019, unmasking extensive issues with the two vessels and sparking two parliamentary inquiries and an Audit Scotland investigation.

The ferries, which will serve islands of Scotland’s west coast, were due to be in service in 2018 at a price of £97 million, but delays have led to spiralling costs which could amount to more than three times that figure.

Earlier this year, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray was forced to give a ministerial direction for work on the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 to continue, after advice found it would not be “value for money”.