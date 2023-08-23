India trade deal not imminent but officials say progress is being made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India trade deal not imminent but officials say progress is being made

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is visiting India this week to meet G20 trade ministers (Victoria Jones/PA)
A free-trade deal with India is unlikely to be ready to sign for when Rishi Sunak visits the country in September but UK officials insist good progress is being made.

Talks have begun for the 12th round of trade negotiations, with Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visiting India for a meeting of G20 ministers this week.

There has been speculation that the two sides may be on the verge of signing a deal, but Government sources said an agreement is not expected imminently and further talks will likely take place.

Government sources also said the talks are entering the most difficult and complex phases.

But no timeline for finalising any deal has been confirmed.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit being held on September 9 and 10.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “The UK and India are committed to working towards the best deal possible for both sides.

“We’ve made good progress in closing chapters, and are now laser-focused on goods, services, and investment.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing negotiations, we are clear that we will only sign when we have a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy.”

Under Boris Johnson’s premiership, the UK said it was seeking to complete a deal by October last year.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will visit India for a meeting of G20 ministers (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Last year, remarks from Home Secretary Suella Braverman voicing “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls for Indians as part of any agreement were reported to have provoked an angry response from ministers and officials in New Delhi.

Labour’s shadow treasury minister Pat McFadden told Sky News said visas for Indian workers have “always been a key demand when it comes to Indian trade negotiations”.

He said his party would not rule out increasing work visa numbers in order to strike a deal, saying: “You wouldn’t rule it out because you might have other interests that made that sensible.

“There are goods and services that we want to export to India that could create huge wealth in the UK if we got the chance to do that, you’ve got to look at these things in the round.”

Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Conservatives’ record on trade negotiations has been to deliver bad deals or no deals at all.

“They committed to delivering agreements with India and with the United States by the end of 2022, yet failed to meet their own deadline. So them trumpeting the latest round of trade talks falls far short of the concrete action needed to get any deal across the line.”