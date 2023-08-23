Labour now two points behind SNP, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour now two points behind SNP, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll suggests Labour and the SNP would win the same number of seats if the result was replicated at a general election (PA)
Scottish Labour is just two percentage points behind the SNP, a new poll suggests.

A survey by Survation of 1,022 people in Scotland from August 15 to 18 for consultancy True North found Labour on 29% in Westminster voting intention, compared to the SNP on 31%.

A projection by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice forecasts Labour and the SNP would both secure 24 seats at the next general election – expected next year – if the survey result is replicated.

This would represent a drop of 20 seats for the SNP and an increase of 23 for Labour.

At Holyrood, the survey results show the SNP would retain its place as the largest party, with 33% in the constituency vote and 26% in the list vote.

Labour would return as the official opposition, with 28% of the constituency vote and 25% of the list vote.

According to Sir John, if the result was borne out after the Holyrood election in 2026, the SNP would drop 15 seats to give the party a total of 49, while Labour would gain 20 – meaning a rise to 42 MSPs.

The Conservatives are forecast in the polling to drop to 17 MSPs from 31.

The Scottish Greens – who are currently in a powersharing agreement with the SNP which has seen its leaders given ministerial office – would rise from eight to 10 MSPs, while the Scottish Liberal Democrats would go from four seats to 11.

But despite the suggested downturn in the fortunes of the SNP, support for independence among decided voters remains high, with 48% backing a Yes vote and 52% voting No.

Humza Yousaf
Sir John Curtice said Humza Yousaf is having an ‘apparent difficulty making a favourable impression on the Scottish public’ (PA)

Sir John said: “The SNP has had little success so far in shaking Labour off its tail.

“As a result, the party faces a continuing risk of losing a significant number of Westminster seats in next year’s UK general election.

“The party’s efforts are seemingly not being helped by Humza Yousaf’s apparent difficulty in making a favourable impression on the Scottish public.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said it is now “neck and neck” between her party and the SNP.

“This latest poll shows once more that change is coming to Scotland with Scottish Labour,” she said.

“While the only poll that matters is polling day, it’s clear that after a decade of SNP dominance it’s now neck and neck between the SNP and Scottish Labour.

“While the SNP offer only division and sleaze, Scottish Labour is offering the change and fresh start that Scotland needs.

SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black said: “We are pleased that another poll continues to show the SNP as Scotland’s leading party, but we take nothing for granted and will continue to work hard to earn people’s trust.

“Once again, support for independence remains rock solid as the only way to get rid of Tory governments we don’t vote for in Scotland for good, and build a stronger economy and fairer society.”