Ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose set for £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose set for £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage row

By Press Association
Dame Alison Rose, who resigned as chief executive of NatWest last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Alison Rose, who resigned as chief executive of NatWest last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

NatWest has said former boss Dame Alison Rose is set to receive a £2.4 million pay package, a month after she resigned in disgrace from the banking giant.

The company has said it will continue to review her planned pay and bonus payouts in relation to ongoing investigations into her actions surrounding a row over Nigel Farage’s account.

The former Ukip leader said on X, formally Twitter, that the pay deal is “a sick joke”.

Bank account closures
Ms Rose resigned after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Rose had led the company for four years as chief executive officer but stepped down on July 25 following the row over the closure of Mr Farage’s account with Coutts, the private bank run by NatWest.

She resigned after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Mr Farage’s finances following a discussion with a BBC journalist.

Ms Rose is currently seeing out her 12-month notice period with the banking group.

On Wednesday, the firm said it will pay her £1.155 million in salary for the year, £1.155 million in NatWest shares – which she will receive over a five-year period – and £115,566 in pension payments.

The pay deal totals around £2.43 million.

Ms Rose could also be in line for variable payments, such as performance-related bonuses, which were not included within the announcement. It is understood that these are being reviewed in relation to the investigation.

In a video in response, Mr Farage said: “When I heard the news I thought it was perhaps a sick joke.

“Surely, you cannot breach client confidentiality, you can’t break virtually every important rule in the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) code-book and can’t then lie about it after you have briefed the BBC, and still receive a £2.43 million payout.

“Yet, that is exactly what has happened to Alison Rose.”

In a statement, the firm said: “Ms Rose’s notice period and the payments she will continue to receive for the notice period will be reviewed on a continuing basis, having regard to the internal and external investigations relating to the account closure arrangements at Coutts and associated events.

“Decisions on these awards, along with any decisions regarding other remuneration matters, will be made taking into account the findings of the investigations, as appropriate.”

It added that policies allowing the company to potentially “claw back” bonus payments will apply to the former boss.

Bank account closures
Natwest Group said it is continuing with investigations into Ms Rose’s actions (Matt Crossick/PA)

A NatWest Group spokeswoman added: “Like other employees where an investigation outcome is pending, Alison is currently receiving her fixed pay.

“This is in line with her contractual notice period and remains under continual review, as the independent investigation continues.

“As previously confirmed, no decision on her remuneration will be taken until the relevant investigations are complete.”

NatWest also revealed that Paul Thwaite, who is replacing Ms Rose at the helm of the company for the next year, will receive a slightly smaller salary than his predecessor.

Mr Thwaite is due to receive a fixed salary of £1.05 million for the year, and a further £1.05 million in NatWest shares – which he will receive over a five-year period.