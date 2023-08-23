Channel crossings continue for eighth consecutive day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Channel crossings continue for eighth consecutive day

By Press Association
Groups of migrants were put on to buses and driven away from the south coast as Channel crossings continued (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Groups of migrants were put on to buses and driven away from the south coast as Channel crossings continued (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Groups of migrants were put on to buses and driven away from the south coast as Channel crossings continued.

Large numbers of people – including several children – were pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Wednesday before boarding coaches.

It marks the eighth day in a row that crossings have taken place amid sunny, warm and calm conditions at sea.

More than 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

Home Office data shows 661 people made the journey in 15 boats on Monday, the third highest daily total for 2023 to date.

This is also the highest number of boats recorded in a single day for the year so far. Records show 26 boats crossed on November 13 last year.

A further 211 people were detected in five boats on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for 2023 to date to 18,829, according to PA news agency analysis of the Government figures.

It comes as a raft of statistics for the year to June are due to be published on Thursday. The stats will set out the latest available figures on the asylum backlog and further detail on migrant crossings throughout the year so far, among other immigration data.