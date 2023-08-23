UK needs Dragons’ Den-style investment to lead world in net zero – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK needs Dragons’ Den-style investment to lead world in net zero – think tank

By Press Association
The IPPR said the UK needed its own version of the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The UK could fall behind the US and EU in the race to net zero unless the Government creates a new national investment fund to support green industries, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) called for ministers to provide equity finance funding – the approach to investing offered to entrepreneurs on the BBC show Dragon’s Den.

It said the National Investment Fund (NIF) would allow the Government to back new green technology companies and secure a share of any future profits for the public as well as future jobs.

It comes as the Biden administration in the US marked the first anniversary of its Inflation Reduction Act that offers government subsidies to support clean energy technologies, green jobs and infrastructure.

The move prompted the European Union to respond with its own Green Deal Industrial Plan.

The IPPR said the UK needed its own version in order to avoid losing out in the race to capture future green industries.

Simone Gasperin, IPPR associate fellow, said: “The National Investment Fund is a policy proposal for our time.

“The UK needs to finance and co-ordinate strategic industrial policy projects that will deliver a net zero transition through economic prosperity and inclusion.

“The cost of inaction on people’s livelihoods will be too high, while there are huge opportunities to be captured by the government co-investing with private companies.”

Under the think tank’s proposal, the NIF would invest in green manufacturing, encouraging private companies to make strategic investments that they would not otherwise make, help to level up the economy, reduce emissions and restore nature.

Initial funding to the NIF itself would be provided by the Treasury, the think tank said.

But it added that this would be supported by tax revenues from North Sea gas and oil, or by levies which the IPPR is urging be imposed on share dividends and “buybacks”.

The aim would be effectively to divert excess profits from fossil fuels into a future green economy.

In exchange, the state would become a part-owner of green businesses and share in their success and future profits – analogous to the type of investment on Dragons’ Den, the think tank said.

Electric cars are among the green products needed to achieve net zero, said George Dibb, head of the IPPR Centre for Economic Justice (John Walton/PA)

George Dibb, head of the IPPR Centre for Economic Justice said: “For the UK to hit net zero our households and businesses will need to buy new green products – from electric cars to heat pumps.

“We have a choice: do we want to make those products in the UK with all the jobs and prosperity that come with green manufacturing, or do we want to import them from abroad?

“The USA and EU are making major investments to secure the manufacturing and technologies of tomorrow, and its time the UK stepped up.

“Our proposal for a National Investment Fund is a practical way for the UK government to crowd in private sector investment by strategically supporting companies and taking a share in their future success.”