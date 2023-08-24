Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results

By Press Association
Business studies saw the biggest percentage rise in entries for any major GCSE subject (David Davies/PA)
Here are the main figures for this year’s GCSE results:

– The proportion of candidates receiving the highest grades has fallen from last year, but remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 22.0% of entries were awarded 7/A or above, down from 26.3% in 2022 but up from 20.8% in 2019.

– Some 68.2% of entries received a 4/C grade or above. This is down from 73.2% last year, but higher than 67.3% in 2019.

– The overall rate for grades 1/G or above is 98.0%, down from 98.4% in 2022 and also below 98.3% in 2019.

– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys for the top grades has narrowed. The proportion of female entries awarded 7/A or above was 24.9%, 5.8 percentage points higher than male entries (19.1%). This is the narrowest lead enjoyed by girls since 2009. Last year, girls led boys by 7.4 percentage points (30.0% girls, 22.6% boys).

– The gap at grade 4/C has narrowed for the sixth year in a row. A total of 71.7% of female entries were awarded 4/C or higher, compared with 64.9% for boys, a lead of 6.8 points. This is the narrowest lead for girls at 4/C since at least 2000. Last year the gap was 6.9 points.

– The most popular subject in terms of entries this year was science double award, with a total of 935,436 entries, up 3.5% on 2022.

– Maths remains the second most popular subject, with 821,322 entries, up 4.9% on 2022.

– Business studies saw the biggest percentage rise for any subject with at least 100,000 entries, jumping by 14.8% from 107,283 last year to 123,166 this year.

– Statistics saw the biggest percentage rise for any subject with at least 10,000 entries, increasing by 20.4% from 22,066 in 2022 to 26,559 in 2023.

– Music saw the largest percentage fall for any subject with at least 10,000 entries, falling by 12.5% from 37,705 last year to 32,980 this year.

– Overall, there were a total of 5,905,000 GCSE entries, up by 3.4% on last year’s figure of 5,708,871.

– A total of 1,150 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects. This is down from 2,193 in 2022 but up from 837 in 2019.