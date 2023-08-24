Minister suggests Dorries is not fulfilling her duties to constituents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister suggests Dorries is not fulfilling her duties to constituents

By Press Association
Nadine Dorries has come under pressure to follow through on her decision to quit the Commons (PA)
Nadine Dorries has come under pressure to follow through on her decision to quit the Commons (PA)

A minister has questioned whether Nadine Dorries is fulfilling her obligations to constituents after the MP insisted she is “getting on with the work” despite saying weeks ago that she would resign.

Education minister Nick Gibb said his Tory colleague is not representing her constituents if she is not participating in the House of Commons.

He also called on Ms Dorries to clarify whether she will stay or go, adding: “People should do what they say they are going to do.”

He also acknowledged “concern” amongst MPs about “absenteeism” in the Commons.

Mr Gibb faced questions about Ms Dorries’s suitability for the role as he toured broadcast studios on Thursday morning, as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who still holds the Conservative whip, comes under increasing pressure locally and nationally to follow through on her decision to quit.

Education minister Nick Gibb said Nadine Dorries is not fulfilling commitments to constituents if she is not participating in Parliament
Education minister Nick Gibb said Nadine Dorries is not fulfilling commitments to constituents if she is not participating in Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Dorries announced in June that she would stand down with “immediate effect” in protest over not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But the Conservative former minister then said she would delay her departure while she investigated why she was not given a seat in the Lords.

Ms Dorries has not spoken in the Commons since June 2022, and last voted in April.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Ms Dorries should resign immediately, Mr Gibb said: “Well, she did announce that she wanted to stand down.

“I think she should go ahead and fulfil that, or she can say that she doesn’t want to stand down and take part in the activities and voting and speaking in the House of Commons, representing her constituents.”

Asked if he believes she is representing her constituents at the moment, he said: “Not if she’s not participating in the House of Commons events and speaking and so on. I just think people should do what they say they are going to do.”

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She either has to do it or she has to say that she’s no longer going to resign as an MP and return to the work in the House of Commons.”

Nadine Dorries
Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has said she and her team are ‘working daily with constituents’ (PA)

Asked on LBC about Ms Dorries’s constituents, Mr Gibb said: “I think it is important that they are properly represented.

“And Nadine, she did announce she was going to stand down. She needs to fulfil that if that’s her intention.

“It would be good to see her back in the House of Commons representing her constituents.”

Asked why she still has the Tory whip, he added: “That is a matter for the Whips’ Office and for the House of Commons. I know that there is concern amongst my colleagues in the House of Commons about absenteeism.”

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Shefford Town Council and Flitwick Town Council have called on Ms Dorries to go.

Some senior Tories have expressed anger over the situation.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, told Times Radio: “She shouldn’t have the Tory whip if she’s made it plain that she no longer wishes to be a Conservative MP.”

Tory MP Damian Green accused Ms Dorries of “damaging Parliament” and said it would be “in everyone’s interest if she just went”.

But Ms Dorries told the News Agents podcast: “Myself and my team of four caseworkers are working daily with constituents.

“I understand that political opponents, such as Labour-run Flitwick Town Council, are choosing the summer and news hungry outlets in the summer recess to be noticed. However, we are just getting on with the work.”