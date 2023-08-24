Scottish Government announces funding of almost £1m for affordable housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government announces funding of almost £1m for affordable housing

By Press Association
Good quality housing is essential to attract and retain people in rural and island communities, housing minister Paul McLennan said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government has announced funding of almost £1 million to support the building of affordable housing.

In partnership with the Nationwide Foundation, up to £960,000 will be invested in the Communities Housing Trust (CHT) and South of Scotland Community Housing (SoSCH) to deliver housing over the next three years.

Both groups help to facilitate community-led housing projects in the Highlands and the south of the country.

Paul McLennan
The minister announced the plans during a visit to a housing project in the Highlands (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Announcing the spending during a visit to the CHT-supported development Auchtercairn in Gairloch, Wester Ross, housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Community housing trusts play an essential role in supporting the delivery of affordable homes in rural and island areas.

“This development is a great example of how community-led organisations can build homes that meet the needs of local people.

“That is why I am pleased the Scottish Government is providing new funding for these organisations, provided in partnership with the Nationwide Foundation.

“Good quality housing is essential to attract and retain people in remote, rural and island communities and the Scottish Government has committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 – with at least 10% in remote, rural and island areas.

“We are providing support of up to £30 million over this parliament through our Rural and Island Housing Fund. We are also developing a Remote, Rural and Islands Housing Action Plan, to be published in autumn.”

Sam Stewart, interim chief executive of the Nationwide Foundation, said community-led housing “offers a genuine alternative to mainstream forms of development and a strong mechanism for delivering affordable homes”.

CHT co-chief executives Mike Staples and Ronnie MacRae said: “This funding package means our organisations can provide early-stage engagement and support to a greater number and range of rural communities facing extreme housing pressures.

“Enabling communities to increase knowledge and capacity to deliver projects, significantly increasing the pipeline of deliverable affordable homes that meet local needs.

“We are very grateful for the opportunities this will provide to raise awareness and grow the community-led housing model across Scotland.”

The pledge to build 110,000 more affordable homes by 2032 stems from the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens.

Green rural affairs spokeswoman Ariane Burgess said the party is “delivering for rural Scotland” in Government.

She added: “Community housing trusts play an increasingly important role in the more rural communities where a handful of new homes can ensure a community’s population is given the opportunity to grow.

“But the potential to do so much more is huge, so this funding package provides greater certainty to plan work over the next three years and deliver the high-quality affordable housing that is so badly needed.

“This was an important commitment in the co-operation agreement between the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Government and I am delighted that we are making it a reality.”