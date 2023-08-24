Drivers delayed by increasing number of roadworks caused by water leaks – data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motors

Drivers delayed by increasing number of roadworks caused by water leaks – data

By Press Association
An average of 159 roadworks have been carried out every day since the start of 2020 because of leaks, figures suggest (Alamy/PA)
Drivers have been delayed by more than 200,000 roadworks caused by faulty pipes in the last three years, newly released data suggests.

The figures show that an average of 159 roadworks have been carried out every day since the start of 2020 because of leaks.

A series of information requests by the Liberal Democrats showed an uptick in leaks causing roadworks between 2020 and 2022, with an increase of 5,619 from 60,609 in 2020 to 66,228 in 2022, a near 10% jump.

The total number of roadworks caused by leaks since January 2020 is 208,407, according to the party’s analysis.

Tim Farron MP, the Lib Dems’ environment spokesman, said: “The water companies have caused misery right across the country. From pumping out raw sewage into our waterways to now causing traffic jams, they are a complete shambles.

“Whilst they have been stuffing their pockets with dividends and bonuses, people have suffered at their lack of investment in infrastructure.

“It is time to get tough with the water companies, something the Conservatives have refused to do. That means creating a new regulator with teeth that can hold these firms to account.

“These companies need to know that they can no longer take people for granted.”

Tim Farron
Tim Farron MP said it was ‘time to get tough’ with the water companies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Lib Dems are calling for water regulator Ofwat to be abolished and replaced with a new, more powerful regulator aimed at ensuring water companies carry out repairs swiftly.

Data gathered by the opposition party was provided in different formats by different water companies.

Some provided data on the number of carriageway excavations needed to carry out works on faulty pipes, and in one instance this included digging up pavements.

Thames Water meanwhile provided information via its repairs contractor, and others like Trent Water and United Utilities said they did not hold the data.